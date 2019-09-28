Victoria County

Victoria Chamber of Commerce

7403 Lone Tree Road, Suite 211

8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays

361-573-5277

victoriachamber.org

La Camara de Comercio Victoria

2001 E. Sabine St., Suite 103

11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday

361-572-5900

Golden Crescent Black Chamber of Commerce

8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays

361-579-0610

Aransas County

Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce

319 Broadway St., Rockport

8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays

361-729-6445

rockport-fulton.org

Bee County

Bee County Chamber of Commerce

1705 N. St. Mary St., Beeville

361-358-3267

Calhoun County

Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce

2300 SH 35, Port Lavaca

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays

361-552-2959

portlavacachamber.org

Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce

39 Tredor St., Port O’Connor

Open by appointment

361-983-2898

portoconnorchamber.com

Seadrift Chamber of Commerce

501 Main St., Seadrift

8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays

361-237-0406

seadriftchamber.com

DeWitt County

Cuero Chamber of Commerce Agriculture and Visitor’s Bureau

210 E. Main St., Cuero

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays

361-275-2112. cuero.org

Yoakum Area Chamber of Commerce

105 Huck St., Yoakum

8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays

361-293-2309

yoakumareachamber.com

Yorktown Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture

102 W. Main St., Yorktown

8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays

361-564-2611; yorktowntx.com

Goliad County

Goliad Chamber of Commerce

231 S. Market St.

8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays;

6 a.m.-4 p.m., second Saturday

361-645-3563

goliadcc.org

Jackson County

Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture

317 W. Main St., Edna

8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays

361-782-7146

jacksoncountytexas.com

Lavaca County

Shiner Chamber of Commerce

817 N. Ave. E, Shiner

1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

361-594-4180; shinertx.com

Moulton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture

405 S. Lavaca Drive, Moulton

8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays

361-596-7205

moultontexas.com

Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture

1614 N. Texana St., Hallettsville

8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays

361-798-2662

hallettsville.com

Refugio County

Refugio County Chamber of Commerce

301 N. Alamo St., Refugio

8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. weekdays

361-526-2835

refugiocountytx.org

Wharton County

El Campo Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture

1 N. Mechanic St., El Campo

8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays

979-543-2713

elcampochamber.com

