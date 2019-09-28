Victoria County
Victoria Chamber of Commerce
7403 Lone Tree Road, Suite 211
8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays
361-573-5277
La Camara de Comercio Victoria
2001 E. Sabine St., Suite 103
11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday
361-572-5900
Golden Crescent Black Chamber of Commerce
8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays
361-579-0610
Aransas County
Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce
319 Broadway St., Rockport
8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays
361-729-6445
Bee County
Bee County Chamber of Commerce
1705 N. St. Mary St., Beeville
361-358-3267
Calhoun County
Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce
2300 SH 35, Port Lavaca
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays
361-552-2959
Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce
39 Tredor St., Port O’Connor
Open by appointment
361-983-2898
Seadrift Chamber of Commerce
501 Main St., Seadrift
8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays
361-237-0406
DeWitt County
Cuero Chamber of Commerce Agriculture and Visitor’s Bureau
210 E. Main St., Cuero
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays
361-275-2112. cuero.org
Yoakum Area Chamber of Commerce
105 Huck St., Yoakum
8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays
361-293-2309
Yorktown Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture
102 W. Main St., Yorktown
8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays
361-564-2611; yorktowntx.com
Goliad County
Goliad Chamber of Commerce
231 S. Market St.
8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays;
6 a.m.-4 p.m., second Saturday
361-645-3563
Jackson County
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture
317 W. Main St., Edna
8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays
361-782-7146
Lavaca County
Shiner Chamber of Commerce
817 N. Ave. E, Shiner
1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday
361-594-4180; shinertx.com
Moulton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture
405 S. Lavaca Drive, Moulton
8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays
361-596-7205
Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture
1614 N. Texana St., Hallettsville
8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays
361-798-2662
Refugio County
Refugio County Chamber of Commerce
301 N. Alamo St., Refugio
8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. weekdays
361-526-2835
Wharton County
El Campo Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture
1 N. Mechanic St., El Campo
8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays
979-543-2713
