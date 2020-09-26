CUERO – Those looking to discover what life was like for 19th century Texans should consider visiting the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum.
“It’s kind of like walking through a time portal when you look at all the artifacts on display,” said Selena Milstead, operations manager of the museum.
The Chisholm Trail Museum offers a peek into the life of the ranching and cowboy heritage of South Central Texas during the time of cattle drives. In the decades after the Civil War, ranchers used the trail to bring cattle to rail lines in Kansas for shipment north, providing a boon to the Southern economy.
"We are preserving the ranching and Western heritage of South Central Texas," said education coordinator Bryan Gonzalez.
Built in 1903, the two-story building off Esplanade was once the Knights of Pythias Hall, Milstead said. It still has an original stained-glass window.
The museum has been open since 2013 after more than a decade of fundraising and planning. Since then, the museum has served as a place for people of all ages to learn about the cultures of the cowboys, Mexican vaqueros, the South American gaucho and local history.
Artifacts on display include the tools used by a chuck wagon cook and more than a dozen different spurs. Visitors can also learn about saddle craftsmanship through one of the museum’s exhibits.
This year, the museum completed its renovation of the recently acquired 1880 English German Schoolhouse. The building is divided into two sides: a historic schoolhouse exhibit and an open space available for rentals, Gonzalez said.
The museum also features the Tinker Collection, which is composed of artifacts made and used by cowboys of North and South America. The collection is on long-term loan from the University of Texas at Austin, Milstead said.
A special exhibit, "Two Women Look West," will run from Oct. 8 to Nov. 1. The show features Helen C. Kleberg's photographs of King Ranch, taken in the '60s and '70s, Gonzalez said.
The museum also offers conference rooms for rent. It has launched new education programs, including interactive lessons for school districts and homeschooled students and an adult education series which includes digital programming, Gonzalez said.
To keep the public safe during COVID-19, the museum is limiting interactive exhibits and requiring social distancing and masks for those who want to enjoy its exhibits and facilities.
Former Advocate reporter Amber Aldaco contributed to this story.
