CUERO – Those looking to discover what life was like for 19th century Texans should consider visiting the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum.
“It’s kind of like walking through a time portal when you look at all the artifacts on display,” said Selena Milstead, operations manager of the museum.
The Chisholm Trail Museum offers a peek into the life of the ranching and cowboy heritage of South Central Texas during the time of cattle drives. Part of the museum is also historic.
Built in 1903, the two-story building off Esplanade was once the Knights of Pythias Hall, Milstead said.
The museum, which offers conference rooms upstairs for meetings and events, still has the original colorful stainedglass window from when the building was constructed.
The museum has been open since 2013 after more than a decade of fundraising and planning. Since then, the museum has served as a place for people of all ages to learn about the cultures of the cowboys, Mexican vaqueros, the South American gaucho and local history.
On display in the museum are authentic artifacts from DeWitt County and throughout the state. Items such as the type of items used by a chuck wagon cook to more than a dozen different spurs can be seen at the museum.
Visitors can also view and appreciate the craftsmanship of saddles and learn about how saddles are made from local saddle makers through one of the museum’s exhibits.
The museum also features the Tinker Collection, which is composed of artifacts made and used by cowboys of North and South America. The collection is on long-term loan from the University of Texas at Austin, Milstead said.
Those who plan to travel through the area this fall will want to stop by the museum to see the “Cuero Celebrates Warhol” exhibit, which will be on display from Oct. 11 to Nov. 17.
The exhibit will feature Andy Warhol’s “Cowboys and Indians” series he created just before his death in 1987, said Robert Oliver, chairman of the museum. Historic figures of the American West are featured in the exhibit, including President Theodore Roosevelt, Buffalo Bill, Annie Oakley and Gen. George Armstrong Custer.
The exhibit also includes the artwork of Bob Wade, John Nieto, John Moyers, Billy Schenck and Ira Yeager. The exhibit belongs to a private collector.
Oliver said the Warhol exhibit is an opportunity for visitors to see more of the American West culture.
“The museum is focused on the time period of 1860 and on, and that’s when a lot of the subjects in the exhibit were alive, so it ties in well with our museum,” he said. “I think this exhibit will broaden our appeal to more people, both locally and those visiting the area.”
