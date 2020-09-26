Victoria County

University of Houston-Victoria

3007 N. Ben Wilson St.

Bachelor’s degrees for freshmen through seniors and master’s degree programs. Specialties: arts and sciences; business administration; and education, health professions and human development.

361-570-4848

UHV.edu

Victoria College

2200 E. Red River St.

Pre-college programs, freshmen and sophomores

Specialties: Transfer programs, associate degrees, workforce training, continuing education

361-573-3291

victoriacollege.edu

Emerging Technology Complex

7403 Lone Tree Road

361-580-3700

Leo J. Welder Center

for the Performing Arts

214 N. Main St., Victoria

361-582-2436

Liberty Street Industrial Training Center

1404 N. Liberty St.

361-573-3291

Gonzales Center

424 E. Sarah DeWitt Drive

Gonzales

830-672-6251

Calhoun County

Victoria College - Wilkins Industrial Training Center

701 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca

Offers workforce and continuing

education training

361-573-3291

DeWitt County

Victoria College

Vocational Nursing-Cuero

2550 N. Esplanade St.

Vocational nursing program

361-277-6760

victoriacollege.edu/vocationalnursingcuero

Lavaca County

Victoria College

Zelda L. Allen School of Nursing

1410 N. Texana St., Hallettsville

Vocational nursing program

361-798-2289

Bee County

Coastal Bend College

3800 Charco Road, Beeville

Offers undergraduate classes, associate degrees, certificates, vocational training. Has its main campus in Beeville and operates branch campuses in Alice, Kingsville and Pleasanton.

361-358-2838

coastalbend.edu/

Wharton County

Wharton County Junior College

911 Boling Highway, Wharton

Two-year college that also has campuses in Richmond, Sugar Land and Bay City. It is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

979-532-4560

wcjc.edu

