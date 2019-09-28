Victoria County
University of Houston-Victoria
3007 N. Ben Wilson St.
Bachelor’s degrees for freshmen through seniors and master’s degree programs. Specialties: arts and sciences; business administration; and education, health professions and human development.
361-570-4848
Victoria College
2200 E. Red River St.
Pre-college programs, freshmen and sophomores
Specialties: Transfer programs, associate degrees, workforce training, continuing education
361-573-3291
Emerging Technology Complex
7403 Lone Tree Road
361-580-3700
Leo J. Welder Center
for the Performing Arts
214 N. Main St., Victoria
361-582-2436
Liberty Street Industrial Training Center
1404 N. Liberty St.
361-573-3291
Gonzales Center
424 E. Sarah DeWitt Drive
Gonzales
830-672-6251
Bee County
Coastal Bend College
3800 Charco Road, Beeville
Offers undergraduate classes, associate degrees, certificates, vocational training. Has its main campus in Beeville and operates branch campuses in Alice, Kingsville and Pleasanton.
361-358-2838
Calhoun County
Victoria College - Wilkins Industrial Training Center
701 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
Offers workforce and continuing
education training
361-573-3291
DeWitt County
Victoria College
Vocational Nursing-Cuero
2550 N. Esplanade St.
Vocational nursing program
361-277-6760
Lavaca County
Victoria College
Zelda L. Allen School of Nursing
1410 N. Texana St., Hallettsville
Vocational nursing program
361-798-2289
Wharton County
Wharton County Junior College
911 Boling Highway, Wharton
Two-year college that also has campuses in Richmond, Sugar Land and Bay City. It is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.
979-532-4560
