EDNA – Beyond Sundays, people come together at Edna’s First United Methodist Church, said Pastor Kelli Williamson, who started working at the church in July 2018.
“This church is very community oriented,” Williamson said.
The tight-knit culture, she said, was especially evident mid-July of this year, when one of its young members went into cardiac arrest and died.
“People from the church were there for the family, providing them with food and support and whatever they needed,” Williamson said.
Although Williamson said strong ties are fostered at all the churches she’s served, the close community bond around Edna’s First United Methodist Church is special.
“It’s just the quintessential small town,” she said.
The strong bonds at Edna’s First United Methodist Church didn’t form overnight.
The church was founded in 1882 as an outgrowth of the Texana Methodist Church, located in what is now Brackenridge Park. The expansion was the result of the town growing when the Macaroni Railroad came to town.
Eventually, the founders of Edna’s First United Methodist Church, after meeting temporarily in the Presbyterian church and several homes, constructed the first Methodist building on Main Street in 1885.
Then the current church building was constructed at that site in 1911. Stained glass, an organ, a stage, chapel and sanctuary are now part of that location.
Williamson knows church members whose families have been attending for generations.
To newcomers, Williamson recommends checking out one of the church’s weekly Sunday services or any of its many other regularly scheduled events.
What makes her church special, Williamson said, is that members of the community who aren’t members of the church are welcome to join any of their events and activities.
