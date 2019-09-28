CUERO – The shelves of the middle room of Crafty Chics are lined with hundreds of paints of all colors, glitter, glue, stencils, paintbrushes, markers, stamps and more.
A playground for budding artists, Crafty Chics is the perfect place to get a little messy alongside friends or family.
“It’s always fun in here,” said co-owner Lisa Waterbury.
Crafty Chics, located in downtown Cuero, has been in business for a little more than two years. The shop specializes in artistic crafts in a variety of media, including scrapbooking and paint.
The shop started as a hobby for co-owners Waterbury and Connie Hawes, both of Victoria. The two women would host craft parties at their homes for their family and friends. As popularity grew, the two women soon needed to rent out a space.
They offer monthly programs for the public as well as private classes. Public programs include painting on canvas, repurposed wood, Mason jars and wood pallets.
For private classes, Crafty Chics has hosted a variety of parties, such as bridal showers, team-building for companies and birthday parties, including parties for children.
“Children love painting, and we’ve received several requests to host children’s birthday parties,” Waterbury, 59, said.
Hawes, 55, said that though the shop offers a variety of craft design services, the most requested classes are for painting.
“I think for most people, it is hard to paint at home. People don’t normally buy paint or have the space to paint, so they want to try it out here,” Hawes said.
Denise Drozd, of Hallettsville, Hawes’ sister, said she hadn’t experimented with painting before Crafty Chics opened.
She has completed several paintings in the past couple of years, including one of a mermaid, a pickup, a cow and holiday decor.
“I give all my paintings to my grandchildren so that one day when I am no longer around, they will always have something that I created for them,” Drozd said.
Because Hawes is the finance director for the city of Cuero and Waterbury is the accounting manager for the city of Cuero, the shop does not have daily hours and is typically only open when there is a class. The shop has a small retail collection of repurposed art and cards in the front.
Hawes said public painting events are posted on the door of the shop as well as on their Facebook page.
But if one is strolling through downtown and sees the door to Crafty Chics open, they are more than welcome to look around, Hawes said.
“People will usually want to pop in and see what’s going on,” Hawes said.
