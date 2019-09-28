YORKTOWN – If you find yourself driving into the Crossroads through Yorktown on SH 72 during lunch and dinner, you’ll find 5D Steakhouse and Lounge packed with customers.
The elegant, rustic country restaurant is the place where Daniel Garcia chooses to eat lunch most days of the week. Garcia usually orders the chicken-fried chicken plate with a loaded baked potato because “it’s that good.”
“The food is good, the staff is friendly, the service is fast and it is a local business,” Garcia, 34, said one summer afternoon. “It’s an all-around great place.”
The steakhouse is owned by the Dlugosch family of Yorktown and was opened in 2015. The idea to build the restaurant and entertainment venue started one Saturday evening at the family dinner table a few years ago, said co-owner Brianne Dlugosch.
“My father, Pete, drew the design and his vision of 5D on a napkin,” Dlugosch, 32, said. “This all started on a napkin.”
The name of the steakhouse represents the five Dlugosches in the family: parents Pete and Patricia and their children, Brianne, Brian and Brandon. The family-owned chain has locations in Yorktown, Carrizo Springs, Kenedy and Monohans, with a location in Victoria slated to open in late 2019 and a site in Port O’Connor in 2020.
The restaurant is 20,000 square feet and offers a lounge, three VIP rooms, two full-service bars, a conference room, pool tables, a stage and a hardwood dance floor. The steakhouse can serve as a reception venue as well, Dlugosch said.
All the meat in the steakhouse is fresh and hand-cut, Dlugosch said, and is never frozen. The meat is cut in a meat market that is located inside the steakhouse, and people can either order a steak to eat at the restaurant or purchase from the meat market to prepare at home, she said.
Customer favorites include the rib-eye steak, chicken fried steak and classic margarita.
The lounge also offers live music and entertainment. 5D has featured local artists as well as nationally known country artists, such as Tanya Tucker and Clay Walker. Texas artists include Kevin Fowler and Aaron Watson.
Every well-known artist who performs at the steakhouse has their photo hanging on the Entertainment Wall in the restaurant.
“We take pride in that wall. We want 5D Steakhouse to be a place where people can eat, relax and dance to music they love,” Dlugosch said.
Nathaniel Varnado, 32, said he, too, enjoys eating at the steakhouse and will go to the venue when a DJ or musician performs.
“It’s a pretty cool environment to have here in Yorktown,” Varnado said.
