GOLIAD – The Empresario Restaurant combines fine dining elegance with the comfort of Texas cuisine.
And that delectable combination is best represented in the restaurant’s signature menu item – the chicken-fried steak, said Angelica Edison, the restaurant’s assistant manager.
“That is what we are known for,” Edison said.
Generously portioned breaded to flaky perfection, and smothered with dollops of white, bacon-based gravy, it’s easy to see why the dish has come to represent the restaurant.
After reopening under new owners in 2013, the Empresario Restaurant has offered diners a hearty Texas fare with a luxurious sensibility. But even the restaurant’s takes on Yankee offerings, like its Reuben sandwiches, are worth digging into. In fact, the sandwich earned high praise from a New Jersey transplant who routinely drives an hour and a half for a chance to sink his teeth in the hearty sandwich.
“He loves it,” she said. “They say it’s the best around.”
Despite the Texas-sized portions, diners may not be able to refuse a helping of the restaurant’s in-house cookies and pies, which come in coconut cream, pecan, German chocolate pecan and buttermilk varieties.
But Edison admits the Empresario has more to offer than just delicious food.
Located on the historic Goliad Courthouse Square, the restaurant is as much a feature of local history as it is an homage.
Throughout the restaurant’s interior are photographs of Goliad during the early 1900s, giving diners a chance to time travel as they eat.
With its stained wood, dark leather, high-backed booths and marble bar, simply visiting the restaurant can be transporting.
That decor is especially apparent in a rear party room, which is available for parties and meetings.
A full bar offers wine and beer, but the restaurant’s most popular beverages are the cocktails, which carry names that speak to the area’s rich local history.
Named after a Mexican general who was central to key historical events and battles in the county, the General Zaragoza is a beefy Bloody Mary that boasts horseradish, garlic, lemons and limes as well as onions with a garnish of olives, pickled okra and other fixings.
On warm days, the restaurant’s “Santa Ana” margarita is popular.
“It’s ice-cold,” Edison said. “We sold a lot today with everyone coming in from the heat.”
After quenching their thirst and filling their bellies, customers probably won’t be able to ignore the variety of olive oils sold under the restaurant’s brand.
As of late, Texans like Jim Kolb, the restaurant’s owner, have entered the olive oil industry, giving more established regions a run for their money, Edison said.
The oil, which is great for cooking and dipping, is simply irresistible to the point that it has invaded her own home, she said.
“I can’t go back to regular oil,” she said.
