Despite the occasional spring shower, a group of friends were enjoying an evening of warm conversation, cold beer and boiled crawfish at an outdoor food truck garden in Victoria.
“This is the only place in town where you can go with five or six options,” said Victoria resident Armando Leos, 37.
On a rainy Thursday evening, Leos and his wife brought their in-laws from Baytown to Curbside Cuisines, a dining space at 4208 N. Navarro St. that features half a dozen food trucks. Attracted by a variety of menus that included traditional Tex-Mex, homemade ice cream, gourmet hot dogs, gyros, street tacos and other tasty diversions, the friends planned to stay until closing time.
That opportunity marked an exciting change for Baytown resident Cheyenne Phinney, who was visiting Leos’ family for vacation.
“When we used to come, it was like all we can get is McDonald’s,” said Phinney, a self-described foodie. “We don’t want to eat fast food on vacation.”
But Curbside Cuisines offers more than just food. With picnic tables, live music, games like cornhole and checkers, a dog-friendly atmosphere and a BYOB policy, it’s not uncommon for diners to linger.
“We’re just here hanging out,” Leos said. “I got a couple more friends on the way. Everyone just comes and eats.”
Stephanie Beltran, 29, who owns El Huarache Loco with her family, agreed the garden is a one-stop dining opportunity with enough options for everyone.
The truck’s name, which translates to “crazy sandal,” also doubles as a moniker for their menu’s signature item – a long homemade tortilla with grilled meat and veggies made from her mother’s recipes.
“I like it here,” she said.
Victoria entrepreneur Joshua Council, who owns Curbside Cuisine and the food truck Fabulous Dinners To Go, said the food truck garden is the only place of its kind in Victoria.
While food trucks can sometimes be found parked at certain strip mall parking lots and other corners, Curbside Cuisine is unique in the amenities it offers.
Those amenities should only expand, said Council, adding he has plans for an enclosed dog run.
Council said diners are welcome to hang out at the lot for hours.
“Instead of pulling up and pulling away, we are establishing a family atmosphere,” he said.
Diners are also welcome to choose from a variety of options that are curated by Council, who rents the space to food trucks.
In fact, despite a total of 42 permitted trucks in Victoria, Council said Victoria has become a mecca for street food in the Crossroads.
The allure of variety is something he and his family have personally come to appreciate
“It gives people more options. Everybody is going to have different tastes,” he said. “We all try each other’s plates.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.