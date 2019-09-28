GANADO – Ganado is a Spanish word meaning a herd of cattle. On the fourth Saturday of each month, it could also be used to describe the way people flock to the town’s farmers market.
The Ganado Farmers Market started in 2012 under the management of Amanda Mamerow. In June 2017, new management took over consisting of Robin Donalson, Jonel Knuppel and Rhonda Garner.
Vendors sell everything from handicrafts to produce and cottage food. The market also features direct sellers from companies such as Tupperware, Mary Kay and Scentsy.
One vendor, Jerry Palmer, set up a booth at the market for the first time in July. Palmer, who owns Victoria-based woodworking business Mystic Carvings, has sold his art at various farmers markets throughout the region. Although he said they don’t often differ, there were certain details that made Ganado’s market especially charming.
“This one was different to the effect that they have music,” Palmer said.
This year, Donalson said, the market began to feature live music in addition to regular festivities.
It’s just one of the details that organizers have put in place to make the market stand out. In July, the market also had a competition among vendors for best-decorated booth.
But the market’s biggest asset is its sense of community, Donalson said.
“What sets it apart is the small town atmosphere and returning vendors,” Donalson said. “We’re a small town with a big heart.”
The efforts of organizers hasn’t gone unnoticed. In 2019, the Ganado Farmers Market won the 2019 grant from Capital Farmers Credit.
The vendors are also happy with the attention the market gets. Even in the July heat, Palmer said shoppers were receptive to his art.
“It has been such a blessing,” Donalson said. “Our vendors are our family. We’re just one big happy family and always ready to add new members.”
