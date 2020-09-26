In the summer of 2018, Edwin Gregurek used a shovel to till the soil that will one day nourish fruit trees.
His fellow Victoria County Master Gardeners then unrolled a sheet of plastic, hoping the plastic would trap the heat and kill any weeds he had missed.
Gregurek stopped his work only when summoned to chat with Myra Sue Schultze, who was Victoria County Master Gardener president at the time, and Victoria County Master Gardener Pat Plowman by the greenhouse.
They said they considered Gregurek and the Victoria Educational Garden he and others built from an empty field outside the Victoria Regional Airport almost 20 years ago a treasure.
“What’s your favorite part of the garden?” Schultze asked Gregurek on the hot summer day.
“The part where we rest,” he said with a smile spreading across his face.
Gregurek was a member of the first class of Victoria County Master Gardeners in 1997. Now, there are more than 100 members who spent many long hours learning how to garden and many more actually doing it in the public space.
Plowman, who was also there during the early days of the garden, said it was initially supposed to educate children. Gregurek is a veteran and had to learn at age 10 that in order to get supper on the table, he had to hunt, fish or garden.
“Living in the country during the Great Depression of the late 1920s, you had to raise your own food because there wasn’t any money to buy anything,” he said. “And during the World War II days, you had money, but there wasn’t anything to buy. Everything was directed to the war effort.”
Besides the vegetable garden, children can explore a screened area that has a plethora of milkweed for caterpillars to munch on and develop into butterflies. They can smell the blooms of banana bush and finger foxtail ferns in the sensory garden as well as learn about plants, such as esperanza, native to the area.
In 2007, the Victoria County Master Gardeners added a lot for adults, too. There’s an heirloom garden, a patriotic garden, a rose harbor, a bulb garden, a water garden, a xeriscape garden and international garden and, perhaps Gregurek’s and others’ favorite garden, the shade garden.
Though indoor programs and facilities are closed for the foreseeable future because of the coronavirus pandemic, the gardens remain open from dawn to dusk, and visitors are encouraged to stop by and take a stroll.
The Victoria County Master Gardeners also pride themselves on the fact that even the occasional vandal can’t discourage them from opening their doors to the public for free.
“Come out and visit and spread the good news,” Gregurek said. “There’s a lot to see.”
Advocate reporter Morgan Theophil contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.