Victoria County

The Club at Colony Creek

301 Colony Creek Drive, Victoria

361-576-0020, 361-576-0018

Private membership

Open Monday noon-7 p.m.; Tuesday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

theclubatcolonycreek.com

Riverside Golf Course

302 McCright Drive, Victoria

361-573-4521

Daily rates available

Monday - Thursday 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.; Friday-Sunday 6:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Book online tee times.

playriversidegc.com

Victoria Country Club

14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria

361-573-3712

Private membership

7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

victoriacc.com

Aransas County

Rockport Country Club

101 Champions Drive, Rockport

361-729-8324

Closed Mondays. Tuesday-Sunday 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Daily rates

rockportcountryclub.net

Live Oak Country Club

318 Country Club Road

Closed Monday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

Daily rates

Bee County

John C. Beasley Municipal Golf Course

Veteran’s Memorial Park, Beeville

361-362-7618

Public course, 9 holes

Closed Tuesdays; Wednesday-Monday 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Daily 9 holes $15; 18 holes $25; monthly $85

Beeville Country Club

1 Country Club Drive, Beeville

361-358-1216

9 holes

Private club

Calhoun County

Hatch Bend Country Club

579 Meadowview Lane, Port Lavaca

361-552-3037

DeWitt County

Cuero Municipal Golf Course

110 Leonard Roy Harmon Drive, Cuero

361-275-3233

7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday (daylight savings time); 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday (November - March); closed Mondays (open to members); closed on city holidays (open to golfers w/pass)

Yorktown Country Club

471 Country Club Lane, Yorktown

361-564-9191

Yoakum City Golf Course

703 S. Park Road, Yoakum

361-293-5682

June 1-Sept. 30 Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m - 7 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Oct. 1-May 31 Tuesday-Sunday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.; closed Mondays, Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas

Goliad County

Goliad County Golf Course

1103 W. Fannin St., Goliad

361-645-8322

Closed Mondays; open Tuesday-Friday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Jackson County

Edna Country Club

1216 County Road 301, Edna

361-782-3010

Open Monday for members; open to public Tuesday - Friday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Daily and monthly memberships

Public golf course

www.ednacountryclub.com

Lavaca County

Hallettsville Golf Course

808 A Park Road #1, Hallettsville

361-798-9908

Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and holidays 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Rates: Tuesday-Thursday $10, Friday-Sunday $15

Refugio County

Refugio County Country Club

171 Exxon Road, Refugio

361-526-5554

Wharton County

El Campo Country Club

1788 County Road 351, El Campo

979-543-6592

Tuesday-Sunday 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

elcampocountryclub.com

Wharton Country Club

126 Country Club Drive, Wharton

979-532-5940, email whartoncountryclub@att.net

Course is open to the public Tuesdays and Saturdays, green fees: $25 for 18 holes, $12.50 for 9 holes, various types of memberships offered.

whartoncountryclub.com

