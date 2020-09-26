Victoria County
The Club at Colony Creek
301 Colony Creek Drive, Victoria
361-576-0020, 361-576-0018
Private membership
Open Monday noon-7 p.m.; Tuesday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Riverside Golf Course
302 McCright Drive, Victoria
361-573-4521
Daily rates available
Monday - Thursday 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.; Friday-Sunday 6:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Book online tee times.
Victoria Country Club
14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria
361-573-3712
Private membership
7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily
Aransas County
Rockport Country Club
101 Champions Drive, Rockport
361-729-8324
Closed Mondays. Tuesday-Sunday 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Daily rates
Live Oak Country Club
318 Country Club Road
Closed Monday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Daily rates
Bee County
John C. Beasley Municipal Golf Course
Veteran’s Memorial Park, Beeville
361-362-7618
Public course, 9 holes
Closed Tuesdays; Wednesday-Monday 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Daily 9 holes $15; 18 holes $25; monthly $85
Beeville Country Club
1 Country Club Drive, Beeville
361-358-1216
9 holes
Private club
Calhoun County
Hatch Bend Country Club
579 Meadowview Lane, Port Lavaca
361-552-3037
DeWitt County
Cuero Municipal Golf Course
110 Leonard Roy Harmon Drive, Cuero
361-275-3233
7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday (daylight savings time); 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday (November - March); closed Mondays (open to members); closed on city holidays (open to golfers w/pass)
Yorktown Country Club
471 Country Club Lane, Yorktown
361-564-9191
Yoakum City Golf Course
703 S. Park Road, Yoakum
361-293-5682
June 1-Sept. 30 Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m - 7 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Oct. 1-May 31 Tuesday-Sunday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.; closed Mondays, Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas
Goliad County
Goliad County Golf Course
1103 W. Fannin St., Goliad
361-645-8322
Closed Mondays; open Tuesday-Friday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Jackson County
Edna Country Club
1216 County Road 301, Edna
361-782-3010
Open Monday for members; open to public Tuesday - Friday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Daily and monthly memberships
Public golf course
Lavaca County
Hallettsville Golf Course
808 A Park Road #1, Hallettsville
361-798-9908
Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and holidays 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Rates: Tuesday-Thursday $10, Friday-Sunday $15
Refugio County
Refugio County Country Club
171 Exxon Road, Refugio
361-526-5554
Wharton County
El Campo Country Club
1788 County Road 351, El Campo
979-543-6592
Tuesday-Sunday 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wharton Country Club
126 Country Club Drive, Wharton
979-532-5940, email whartoncountryclub@att.net
Course is open to the public Tuesdays and Saturdays, green fees: $25 for 18 holes, $12.50 for 9 holes, various types of memberships offered.
