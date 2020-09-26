GOLIAD — Nestled within the beautiful and sprawling Goliad State Park lie myriad portals to the past.
“It will take you back in time,” said Brenda Justice, superintendent of the Goliad State Park and Historic Site.
While the state park lays claim to the Mission Espíritu Santo, Mission Rosario and Zaragoza birthplace historic sites, it also offers considerable natural beauty, making the location a truly unique escape.
Located on the San Antonio River, the park allows visitors to stay the night at an on-site campground, explore and learn a little − or a lot − about the centuries of human history in Goliad County.
“It’s a very special place. It’s a unique place,” Justice said. “The thing about our park is that it has a little bit of everything.”
It’s hard not to be awestruck by the Mission Espíritu Santo’s ivory-colored walls and towering steeple. Built on the ruins of an 18th century Catholic mission that once served as housing for Spanish priests and native families, the structure is a reminder of a long-lost time. Justice said she often feels a sense of awe in contemplating that reminder of the past.
Also on the grounds is the somewhat new El Camino Real Visitors Center, which features interpretative panels and architecture exhibits. That new visitor’s center is featured inside an abandoned cottage once used by the Civilian Conservation Corps, whose workers refurbished the Mission Espíritu Santo in the 1930s.
Although the arrival of COVID-19 has limited some activities there, park officials have made some changes to remain open safely.
Officials are limiting the occupancy of museum and park buildings, restricting the number of day passes and have distanced overnight camping spots.
"It's still a great place to visit and get outdoors," Justice said.
Unlike historic missions in suburban and urban areas, those featured at the Goliad State Park are surrounded by pristine natural areas. That setting allows visitors to easily imagine what people there centuries ago may have witnessed, Justice said.
The air there is mostly untouched by sounds of the modern world and instead is filled with birdsong and the sighing of trees.
The park offers not only overnight camping but also hiking, biking and paddling trails.
A path along the San Antonio River is drenched in shade and offers a exceptionally peaceful hike, she said.
“It’s really gorgeous,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.