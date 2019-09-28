As you travel through the Crossroads, you will see new businesses and attractions popping up.
This year’s Discover the Crossroads will introduce you to some of the newer places to visit as well as remind you of the many other places we have for day trips with your family or with a friend or two.
Everyone’s favorite stop on any trip is a locally owned restaurant. This year we bring you a variety of restaurants to check out. The Gasthaus Berliner Bear offers authentic German food in Beeville, while the Oven Loving Pizza brings customers authentic Italian pizza in Port Lavaca. The Pink Octopus Café in Rockport provides sandwiches, salads and ice cream, while Bomb Diggity, a food truck turned restaurant in Inez, offers local favorites like chicken fried steak with jalapeño gravy.
Of course, we still have a stable of favorites including Yummy Finds in Victoria, 5D Steakhouse in Yorktown, the Empresario in Goliad, and Novosad’s BBQ and Sausage in Hallettsville, among others.
After eating, visitors have a multitude of places to visit or shop or even catch a movie.
Learn more about the ever-popular family attractions of Outlaw Pass, Hangtime Trampoline Park and Laser World.
If you want to get a little more physical with your activity, visit the Skateworld roller skating rink or try your hand at skateboarding at the skatepark.
For more relaxing adventures, travel to Riverside Park, where you can visit the animals at the Texas Zoo, or smell the blooms on 1,000 rose bushes at the Memorial Rose Garden and then walk or drive down the hill to Pebble Beach – a man-made beach where locals like to cool off in the Guadalupe River or relax on the shore.
If you have shopping on your mind, try out the High-Falutin boutique in Refugio or Tin Roof Kitchen and Home in El Campo.
If history is your thing, visit two churches – Our Lady of Refuge in Refugio and the Methodist Church in Edna – or the Nave art museum in Victoria or the Chisholm Trail Museum in Cuero.
As you can see from this preview, this year’s Discover Victoria and the Crossroads offers many opportunities to explore the region. We hope, after reading this magazine, you take advantage of the many places to visit and things to see.
We hope you enjoy your trip through the Crossroads.
Becky Cooper
Managing Editor
