Dear Readers,
To say 2020 is a year we will never forget is an understatement. So much has happened and everyone lives have been disrupted in one way or another.
To bring back some happier, more normal times, this year we decided to offer a retro-Discover Victoria and the Crossroads. We are featuring some of the stories that were popular among our readers from the past four years.
Most of the businesses and places we feature are well known in the region like the Shiner Brewery, Elder’s Smokehouse and Country Store and Goose Island State Park.
Others were relatively new when we first featured them and fortunately for everyone they have continued to thrive. These include Outlaw Pass, Branch Park, Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum and Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art.
We also had to feature a few of the amazing attractions found in Riverside Park including the Memorial Rose Garden, Texas Zoo, Riverside Golf Course and Riverside Stadium. When you venture into the park you will quickly discover the many more features this amazing recreational site has to offer – nature trails, a beach, disc golf course, kayaking, children’s park and much more. Enjoy is all.
Over the years we have featured so many fun and fascinating places to visit it was hard to narrow down the list. That had to be the hardest part of deciding the stories for this year’s magazine. But somehow we did.
We hope you enjoy revisiting these places as much as we have enjoyed updating their stories and bringing them to you again.
While we did update business hours, we encourage you to contact the attraction or business before heading out to visit in case their hours have changed in the past couple of months.
We thank you for reading our Discover Victoria and the Crossroads and we truly hope you are able to safely getting out and enjoy exploring the Crossroads again soon.
Becky Cooper
Managing Editor
Victoria Advocate
