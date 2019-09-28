Honey perfume. Henry Fonda. Love and peace. Sheer bliss. Royal gold. White lightnin’. Sunsprite. And Joseph’s coat.
These are among more than 100 varieties of roses that have grown in the Memorial Rose Garden during its 40 years in Riverside Park. The fragrance of one variety inspires inquiries from visitors, said Jacqueline Yates, landscape crew leader for the Victoria Parks and Recreation Department.
“Scent-wise, the perfume delight, a purple-pink, almost fuchsia rose, has a strong, sweet citrusy smell,” Yates said. “There are tons of roses that color, but you can put your nose to it and pick it out because it smells like no other.”
Established in 1979, the rose garden is one of seven public rose gardens in Texas and one of 100 in the nation. More than 1,000 rose bushes, including shrub, hybrid tea, floribunda, grandiflora and climbing types, fill 46 planting beds. The gravel paths and beds wind around an octagonal white wooden gazebo with built-in benches on one side of the garden. On the other, the flower beds curve around a large ornamental water fountain. Benches and white wooden arbors and trellises dot the almost 1-acre garden. And a tall, black iron fence surrounds it.
An Adopt-a-Rose program provided funding to rehabilitate the garden in 1996. Members of the community adopted the rose bushes in memory of friends and
family or in honor of birthdays or anniversaries. New signage featuring all of the names soon will be affixed to the garden’s black iron fence.
“It’s a nice area to sit and meditate on those the roses are dedicated to,” said Danielle Williams, assistant director of the parks and recreation department.
Many local photo albums are filled with engagement, wedding, prom and quinceañera photographs taken in the rose garden. And the gazebo has served as an ideal place to exchange wedding vows for many Crossroads residents over the years.
The garden and gazebo can be reserved through the parks and recreation office and decorated for small gatherings, such as intimate weddings, for $10 an hour. Guests can bring tables, chairs and refreshments.
One of the largest gatherings in the garden was the tour conducted during the Texas Master Gardener Association conference attended by more than 400 gardeners earlier this year.
“We had a good time with them,” Yates said. “We learned from them, and they learned from us.”
Roses “keep you guessing,” Yates said. Their leaves can be a healthy green one day and brown the next. And the gardeners have to determine whether the problem is water, insects, fungus or some combination of those factors. The bushes thrive in the spring; the heat and humidity of the Texas summer take a bit of a toll on them; and then the cooler temperatures of October, November and December provide them with “a second spring.”
“Roses have taught us a lot about gardening in general because they are very particular and there is always something new to discover,” Yates said.
Wendy Richardson, a parks and recreation garden crew member, begins her work at 6:30 a.m. each day and spends four hours doing about 90% of the work in the rose garden. In the winter, she receives a shipment of bare-root rose bundles for planting. She replaces bushes when they are spent and prunes them each February.
The Parks and Recreation Department hosts a free rose pruning class in February, and Yates said 20 to 30 people typically attend. They learn the importance of pruning and how to prune, and then they prune a rose bush.
Each day, Richardson removes faded flowers and treats the roses for pests and black spot, the most common fungal disease. She uses “soft” products that minimize risk to beneficial insects such as lady beetles, lacewings, assassin bugs and praying mantis. She applies fertilizer and mulch periodically and generally keeps the garden clean from fallen flower petals and leaves as well as litter.
“The peak blooming season is a rewarding time to work – April and May,” Yates said. “The garden is filled with cut-back roses, no leaves or flowers, and spring is a time of renewal, everything is fresh in bloom.”
