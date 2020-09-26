When walking into this Victoria museum, art enthusiasts can always expect to see and learn something new about their community. And, evidently, the world around them.
Since its inception, it has been the Five Points Museum’s mission to give people an impression of the cultural diversity in Victoria while also celebrating contemporary art.
“This is not a single-demographic city; it’s got a rich cultural history of its own,” said Magdalena Kuykendall, operations and marketing manager. “And, hopefully, we can tap into that and create a culture conversation in Victoria.”
The vision behind the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art started years ago when the property was purchased in 2008 by Ann Harithas, executive director and founder.
The museum opened eight years later in 2016.
While organizers try to provide Victoria with high-quality shows, Kuykendall said each exhibit has been a learning experience for them on how to improve for the next.
“We learn what works in this space and what doesn’t,” she said, adding that they are trying to move toward hosting more than one show at the same time, too.
The museum’s first exhibit opened April 20, 2016, and featured artist Noah Edmundson. His artwork was hung throughout the building, and his two low rider cars were placed in the main space.
“One thing we learned is that it’s best to get cars in days before the exhibit opens; otherwise the room will be full of fumes,” Kuykendall said, laughing.
Although it took a few years to host artists at the museum, Harithas was already getting people interested in contemporary art — on wheels.
Maurice Roberts, chief curator, said they hosted their first “unofficial” art car parade in 2010 when a David Bess art car came to Victoria.
Kuykendall’s face lit up when she remembered how a bunch of other art cars started following Bess’ car all over town.
“Low riders, art cars … all through Victoria,” she said, laughing, “We just took it upon ourselves.”
The next year, 2011, Kuykendall said it was more official and organizers had actual permission from the city. The museum’s art car parade brought in about 100 vehicles in 2018.
Roberts said the Five Points Museum has shown work such as drawings, photographs, sculptures and even multimedia exhibits.
They have also maintained an education component and work frequently with the Victoria School District.
Roberts said the museum offers people a different way to look at Victoria, the world around them and the appreciation of art in general.
The museum has also offered local theater productions.
And, as always, it’s free.
“That’s always been Mrs. Harithas’ mandate: This is a gift to the community from her,” Kuykendall said. “We don’t want there to be a barrier for people to come in and appreciate art. Everybody is welcome.”
