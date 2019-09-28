The Nave Museum sits ceremoniously on the corner of Moody and Commercial streets in downtown Victoria.
Six ionic columns stretch upward to a frieze where “ROYSTON NAVE MEMORIAL” is engraved across the width of the narrow Greek revival temple.
Inside, depending on the media, the walls are adorned or the galleries are filled with works of fine art created mainly by Texas artists.
The free exhibits typically change six times a year.
Those looking for peaceful contemplation can tour the galleries alone or in small groups, while those looking for festive interaction can join the Victoria Regional Museum Association to attend the exhibit openings.
The museum hosts a preview party for association members the evening before each exhibit opens to the public. Members enjoy wine and conversation as they browse the collections, and the artists deliver short talks and mingle with the crowds. Some levels of membership include hors d’oeuvres and more fellowship at a patron party hosted in an area home after each preview party.
Between 500 and 800 guests visit each exhibit at the museum, said Diana Kallus, operations manager for the museum.
When Royston Nave, a Texas artist born in La Grange, died unexpectedly in 1931, his wife Emma McFaddin McCan Nave commissioned the building to house his paintings. The library of the Bronte Study Club, the oldest women’s literary club in Texas, also found a home.
The stately museum designed by San Antonio architect Atlee Ayres opened in 1932. Ayres also designed the Spanish colonial revival-style house in 1928 that is now home to the Marion Koogler McNay Art Museum in San Antonio, among numerous other historic homes and buildings in Texas.
The museum eventually doubled as a library until the Victoria Public Library opened in the 1970s. About the same time, descendants of the McCan family deeded the historic building to the city, which rented the space to the Victoria Regional Museum Association. Decades later, the city deeded the museum to the association, the building’s current owner.
Nave’s paintings, mainly landscapes and portraits, are in climate-controlled storage, but the plan is to repair some of the center walls in the museum and display a few of his works all the time. An exhibit featuring all of his work is planned for 2021.
In September, an exhibit opened featuring the paintings and mixed media artwork created by Madeline O’Connor, a beloved Victoria artist who died in 2002. The museum collected her works, many of which are large in scale, from those who own them.
O’Connor was a “well-known and well-loved” artist, so Kallus expects the exhibit to be well attended. The last show featuring her work was in 2008 and community members were anxious to see the collection again, she said.
The exhibit ends Nov. 3.
“Madeline O’Connor’s work is the star exhibit for this year,” said Julie McCan, a Victoria Regional Museum Association board member whose husband, Bob McCan, is the great-grandson of Emma Nave.
Julie McCan has served the organization in various volunteer roles for 35 years. Polo at McFaddin, the annual fundraiser chaired by McCan, has become a popular community event over the past decade. The next daylong escape in the country, including a polo match, auctions and tailgate tables, is scheduled for April 4, 2020.
“Seeing inspirational artwork, getting the depth of the artist’s meaning, enjoying the visual aspect of it, relaxing in a nice, quiet, cool getaway, being an introvert instead of an extrovert, and daydreaming are wonderful breaks from the craziness in the world,” McCan said. “And it’s educational.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.