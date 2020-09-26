Cuero resident Becky Dromgoole and her husband watched as their two daughters rushed toward the go-kart track at Outlaw Pass Family Fun Center on a hot Friday afternoon.
“We drive by here all the time when we take the back way to my mom’s, and the kids are always like, ‘I wanna go there!’” their mom said. “We finally decided to give it a try and we’ll definitely be coming back.”
The Outlaw Pass Family Fun Center has been filled with entertainment for all ages since Mark and Julie Mize opened the amusement park in 2016, but the couple is always looking toward the future.
Last fall the arcade section underwent a transformation with new, state-of-the-art games that were brought in for kids and adults alike.
During the summer of 2020, Mark Mize started building an adventure play course using materials you won't find at the average playground.
"He is doing a lot with big ropes and logs," said his wife, Julie Mize. "It is kind of a cross between a ninja course and a playground."
Located on 9.4 acres five minutes past Victoria Mall, Outlaw Pass first opened with a 900-foot go-kart track, rock-climbing wall, 18-hole mini golf course and mining sluice.
Over the years, the couple has added a sandbox, chalkboard, horseshoe, tug-a-war, washers, cornhole, a water balloon launcher, Euro-Bungees and El Paso Train for little children.
“We like to keep things fresh, to keep adding things so when people come out, they can do something different than what they’ve done before,” Julie Mize said. “Mark is always thinking, like he just built a mister out there to cool off everybody and still has a lot of ideas.”
The go-kart track is the center’s most popular attraction. An outdoor laser tag battlefield was added in 2018, which has been converted to a nerf battlefield where both children and adults can get in action.
Giving people a place where they can create moments is a blessing, she said.
“We have teenage groups that come out here, young people, couples that are having their date nights and still it really is a family atmosphere,” she said. “And that is the whole point. We wanted to create a place where people build relationships with each other and these little periods of time that they remember.”
