NOTE: Hours may have changed because of the pandemic. Please call before going to the library of your choice.
Victoria County
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St.
Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday; 361-485-3302; victoriapubliclibrary.org
Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library
2602 N. Ben Jordan St.
Hours: 7:45 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays; 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday during fall, spring semesters; 361-570-4166;
Aransas County
Aransas County Public Library
701 E. Mimosa St., Rockport
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday; 361-790-0153;
Bee County
Joe Barnhart Bee County Library
110 W. Corpus Christi St., Beeville
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday; 361-362-4901; answers@bclib.org
Calhoun County
Calhoun County Library
200 W. Mahan St., Port Lavaca
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday
Offers, in addition to books, fax, online tutorials, computers, printers, audio books, DVDs and free internet.
361-552-7323; cclibrary.org
Calhoun County Library Seadrift Branch
502 S. 4th St., Seadrift
Hours: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; noon-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday
In addition to books, offers fax, computers, printers, copy machine, DVDs, audio books, music CDs, summer reading program, document scanning, free Wi-Fi and community room to reserve for events.
361-785-4241; cclibrary.org
Calhoun County Library Point Comfort Branch
1 Lamar St., Suite 1,
Point Comfort
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Tuesday; 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday; closed Sunday
Offers, in addition to books, DVDs, audiobooks, IRS forms, library loan service, reading program, computers and free internet.
361-987-2954 cclibrary.org
Calhoun County Library Port O’Connor Branch
101 S. 6th St., Suite B,
Port O’Connor
Hours: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 1-6 p.m. Wednesday; noon-5 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.; closed Sunday
Offers, in addition to books, fax, computers, printers, copy machine, DVDs and audiobooks.
361-983-4365; cclibrary.org
DeWitt County
Cuero Municipal Library
207 E. Main St., Cuero
Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday; closed Sunday
Public access computers for internet or word processing, genealogy research, wireless access, Mango Languages, World Book Online, summer programs, toddler story time, book sales October to April, inter-library loans and Wi-Fi.
361-275-2864; cityofcuero.com/186/library
Carl and Mary Welhausen Library
810 Front St., Yoakum
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays; closed Saturday-Sunday
Genealogy research, public access computers, wireless hot spot, monthly story time, summer reading and presentation program, Christmas celebration and open house, Spanish bilingual storytime.
361-293-5001
Yorktown Public Library
103 W. Main St., Yorktown
Hours: 1-9 p.m. Monday; 1-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday; closed Saturday-Sunday
Public access to computers, faxing/copying services, genealogy research, wireless internet access, Mango Languages online learning tool, eBooks Overdrive and text share databases, and learning express library.
361-564-3232 yorktownpubliclibrary.org
Goliad County
Goliad County Library
320 S. Commercial St., Goliad
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; closed Saturday-Sunday
In addition to books, the library offers programs for children, the Goliad Center for Texas History that collects materials that document local history, genealogical materials, wireless internet access, CDs, DVDs, typewriters, and summer programs that include Monday movies for ages 6 to 13 and Tuesday activity hour 2-3 p.m. to the end of July.
361-645-2291; co.goliad.tx.us
Jackson County
Jackson County Memorial Library
411 N. Wells St., Room 121, Edna
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday; closed Saturday-Sunday
Jackson County residents have free access to services, which include books, periodicals, newspapers, microfilms, videocassettes, DVDs, children’s audiocassettes, audio CDs, ebooks, internet and Mother Goose storytime every day at 1 p.m. 361-782-2162; jcml-tx.org
Lavaca County
Hoffie & Lank Wolters Shiner Public Library
115 E. Wolters and 2nd St., Shiner
Hours: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8-11 a.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday
Large collection of books, audiovisual materials, local genealogy materials, magazines, newspapers and more.
361-594-3044;
Friench Simpson Memorial Library
705 E. Fourth St., Hallettsville
Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday; 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday; closed Sunday-Monday
Thousands of volumes, historical photo collection and an extensive genealogy department, free WiFi, ebooks, summer reading club and ongoing used book sale.
361-798-3243
Refugio County
Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library
815 Commerce St., Refugio
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; closed Saturday and Sunday
Summer reading program for those going into first through sixth grades.
361-526-2608; dmopl.com
Wharton County
Wharton County Library
1920 N. Fulton St., Wharton
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday
979-532-8080; whartonco.lib.tx.us
El Campo Branch Library
200 W. Church St., El Campo
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday
979-543-2362
East Bernard Public Library
746 Clubside Drive, East Bernard
Hours: 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday; closed Sunday
979-335-6142; whartonco.lib.tx.us
Louise Branch Library
803 Third St., Louise
Hours: 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-4 p.m. Tuesday; 1-5 p.m. Wednesday; 1-3 p.m. Thursday; closed Friday-Monday
979-648-2018; whartonco.lib.tx.us
