Victoria County

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St.

Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday; 361-485-3302; victoriapubliclibrary.org

Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library

2602 N. Ben Jordan St.

Hours: 7:45 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays; 1-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday during fall, spring semesters; 361-570-4166;

vcuhvlibrary.uhv.edu

Aransas County

Aransas County Public Library

701 E. Mimosa St., Rockport

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday; 361-790-0153;

acplibrary.org

Bee County

Joe Barnhart Bee County Library

110 W. Corpus Christi St., Beeville

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday; 361-362-4901; answers@bclib.org

Calhoun County

Calhoun County Library

200 W. Mahan St., Port Lavaca

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday

Offers, in addition to books, fax, online tutorials, computers, printers, audio books, DVDs and free internet.

361-552-7323; cclibrary.org

Calhoun County Library Seadrift Branch

502 S. 4th St., Seadrift

Hours: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; noon-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday

In addition to books, offers fax, computers, printers, copy machine, DVDs, audio books, music CDs, summer reading program, document scanning, free Wi-Fi and community room to reserve for events.

361-785-4241; cclibrary.org

Calhoun County Library Point Comfort Branch

1 Lamar St., Suite 1,

Point Comfort

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Tuesday; 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday; closed Sunday

Offers, in addition to books, DVDs, audiobooks, IRS forms, library loan service, reading program, computers and free internet.

361-987-2954 cclibrary.org

Calhoun County Library Port O’Connor Branch

101 S. 6th St., Suite B,

Port O’Connor

Hours: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 1-6 p.m. Wednesday; noon-5 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.; closed Sunday

Offers, in addition to books, fax, computers, printers, copy machine, DVDs and audiobooks.

361-983-4365; cclibrary.org

DeWitt County

Cuero Municipal Library

207 E. Main St., Cuero

Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday; closed Sunday

Public access computers for internet or word processing, genealogy research, wireless access, Mango Languages, World Book Online, summer programs, toddler story time, book sales October to April, inter-library loans and Wi-Fi.

361-275-2864; cityofcuero.com/186/library

Carl and Mary Welhausen Library

810 Front St., Yoakum

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays; closed Saturday-Sunday

Genealogy research, public access computers, wireless hot spot, monthly story time, summer reading and presentation program, Christmas celebration and open house, Spanish bilingual storytime.

361-293-5001

cityofyoakum.org/Library.html

Yorktown Public Library

103 W. Main St., Yorktown

Hours: 1-9 p.m. Monday; 1-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday; closed Saturday-Sunday

Public access to computers, faxing/copying services, genealogy research, wireless internet access, Mango Languages online learning tool, eBooks Overdrive and text share databases, and learning express library.

361-564-3232 yorktownpubliclibrary.org

Goliad County

Goliad County Library

320 S. Commercial St., Goliad

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; closed Saturday-Sunday

In addition to books, the library offers programs for children, the Goliad Center for Texas History that collects materials that document local history, genealogical materials, wireless internet access, CDs, DVDs, typewriters, and summer programs that include Monday movies for ages 6 to 13 and Tuesday activity hour 2-3 p.m. to the end of July.

361-645-2291; co.goliad.tx.us

Jackson County

Jackson County Memorial Library

411 N. Wells St., Room 121, Edna

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday; closed Saturday-Sunday

Jackson County residents have free access to services, which include books, periodicals, newspapers, microfilms, videocassettes, DVDs, children’s audiocassettes, audio CDs, ebooks, internet and Mother Goose storytime every day at 1 p.m. 361-782-2162; jcml-tx.org

Lavaca County

Hoffie & Lank Wolters Shiner Public Library

115 E. Wolters and 2nd St., Shiner

Hours: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8-11 a.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday

Large collection of books, audiovisual materials, local genealogy materials, magazines, newspapers and more.

361-594-3044;

shinerpubliclibrary.org

Friench Simpson Memorial Library

705 E. Fourth St., Hallettsville

Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday; 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday; closed Sunday-Monday

Thousands of volumes, historical photo collection and an extensive genealogy department, free WiFi, ebooks, summer reading club and ongoing used book sale.

361-798-3243

hallettsvillelibrary.org

Refugio County

Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library

815 Commerce St., Refugio

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; closed Saturday and Sunday

Summer reading program for those going into first through sixth grades.

361-526-2608; dmopl.com

Wharton County

Wharton County Library

1920 N. Fulton St., Wharton

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday

979-532-8080; whartonco.lib.tx.us

El Campo Branch Library

200 W. Church St., El Campo

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday

979-543-2362

whartonco.lib.tx.us

East Bernard Public Library

746 Clubside Drive, East Bernard

Hours: 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday; closed Sunday

979-335-6142; whartonco.lib.tx.us

Louise Branch Library

803 Third St., Louise

Hours: 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-4 p.m. Tuesday; 1-5 p.m. Wednesday; 1-3 p.m. Thursday; closed Friday-Monday

979-648-2018; whartonco.lib.tx.us

