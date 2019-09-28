Victoria County
Bloomington School District
2781 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Bloomington
Prekindergarten-12
3A
One elementary school, one primary school, one middle school, one high school
361-333-8016
Nursery School District
13254 Nursery Drive
Kindergarten - 5
One elementary school
361-575-6882
Victoria School District
102 Profit Drive
Prekindergarten-12
5A
14 elementary schools, four middle schools, three high schools, two alternative schools
361-578-2711
Aransas County
Aransas County School District
1700 Omohundro St., Rockport
Prekindergarten-12
4A
One prekindergarten and kindergarten school, one first-third-grade school, one middle school and one high school
361-790-2212
Bee County
Beeville School District
211 N. St. Mary’s St., Beeville
Prekindergarten-12
4A
One early childhood center, two elementary schools, one intermediate school, one junior high school, one academy, one high school
361-358-7111
Skidmore-Tynan School District
224 W. Main St., Skidmore
Kindergarten-12
3A
One elementary school, one junior high school and one high school
361-287-3426
Pettus School District
500 N. May St., Pettus
Prekindergarten-12
One elementary school, one secondary school
361-375-2296
Pawnee School District
6229 Farm-to-Market Road 798, Pawnee
Prekindergarten-8
One elementary school, one junior high school
361-456-7256
Calhoun County
Calhoun County School District
525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca
Kindergarten-12
5A
Three elementary schools, one kindergarten through eighth grade school, one middle school, one alternative school and one high school
361-552-9728
DeWitt County
Cuero School District
960 E. Broadway St.
Prekindergarten-12
4A
One high school, one junior high, one intermediate, two elementary
361-275-1900
Yoakum School District
315 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum
Early childhood-12
4A
One high school, one junior high, one intermediate (grades third-fifth), and one primary school (grades first and second) and a primary annex (early childhood, prekindergarten and kindergarten). Also home of multi-district DeWitt-Lavaca Special Education Cooperative.
361-293-3162, yoakumisd.net
Yorktown School District
331 W. Main St.
Prekindergarten-12
2A
One high school, one junior high and one elementary school
361-564-2252
Nordheim School District
500 N. Broadway St.
Prekindergarten-12
1A
One school
361-938-5211, Nordheimisd.org
Meyersville School District
1897 Meyersville Road
Kindergarten-8
One school
361-275-3639, Meyersvilleisd.org
Westhoff School District
244 Lynch Ave.
Prekindergarten-8
One school
830-236-5519
Goliad County
Goliad School District
161 N. Welch St.
Prekindergarten-12
3A
One elementary school, one intermediate school, one middle school, one high school
361-645-3259
Jackson County
Edna School District
1307 W. Gayle St., Edna
Prekindergarten-12
3A
Elementary, junior high, senior high campus
361-782-3573
Ganado School District
210 S. Sixth St., Ganado
Prekindergarten-12
2A
One campus
361-771-4200
Industrial School District
167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt
Kindergarten-12
3A
Two elementary schools, one junior high and one high school
361-284-3226
Lavaca County
Shiner School District
505 Texas Ave., Shiner
2A
Prekindergarten-12
Elementary, junior high and high school
361-594-3121
Moulton School District
500 N. Pecan St., Moulton
1A
Prekindergarten-12
One high school, one elementary school
361-596-4609
Hallettsville School District
302 N. Bridge St., Hallettsville
3A
Prekindergarten-12
Elementary, junior high and high school
361-798-2242
Vysehrad School District
595 County Road 182, Hallettsville
Prekindergarten-8
One school
361-798-4118
Ezzell School District
20500 Farm-to-Market Road 531, Ezzell
Pre-kindergarten-8
One school
361-798-4448
Sweet Home School District
7508 Farm-to-Market Road 531, Sweet Home
Prekindergarten-8
One school
361-293-3221
Refugio County
Refugio School District
212 W. Vance St., Refugio
Prekindergarten-12
2A
One elementary school, one junior high school and one high school
361-526-5400
Woodsboro School District
408 S. Kasten St., Woodsboro
Prekindergarten-12
1A
One elementary school and one combined junior-senior high school
361-543-4519
Austwell-Tivoli School District
207 Redfish St., Tivoli
Prekindergarten-12
1A
One elementary school and one combined junior-senior high school
361-286-3212
Wharton County
Wharton School District
2100 N. Fulton St., Wharton
Prekindergarten-12
4A
One high school, one junior high, two elementary schools, one alternative school
979-532-3612
El Campo School District
700 W. Norris St., El Campo
Prekindergarten-12
4A
One high school, one middle school, three elementary schools
979-543-6771
