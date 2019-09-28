Victoria County

Bloomington School District

2781 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Bloomington

Prekindergarten-12

3A

One elementary school, one primary school, one middle school, one high school

361-333-8016

Bisd-tx.org

Nursery School District

13254 Nursery Drive

Kindergarten - 5

One elementary school

361-575-6882

Nurseryisd.org

Victoria School District

102 Profit Drive

Prekindergarten-12

5A

14 elementary schools, four middle schools, three high schools, two alternative schools

361-578-2711

Visd.com

Aransas County

Aransas County School District

1700 Omohundro St., Rockport

Prekindergarten-12

4A

One prekindergarten and kindergarten school, one first-third-grade school, one middle school and one high school

361-790-2212

Acisd.org

Bee County

Beeville School District

211 N. St. Mary’s St., Beeville

Prekindergarten-12

4A

One early childhood center, two elementary schools, one intermediate school, one junior high school, one academy, one high school

361-358-7111

beevilleisd.net/

Skidmore-Tynan School District

224 W. Main St., Skidmore

Kindergarten-12

3A

One elementary school, one junior high school and one high school

361-287-3426

stbobcats.net/

Pettus School District

500 N. May St., Pettus

Prekindergarten-12

One elementary school, one secondary school

361-375-2296

pettusisd.esc2.net/

Pawnee School District

6229 Farm-to-Market Road 798, Pawnee

Prekindergarten-8

One elementary school, one junior high school

361-456-7256

pawneeisd.net/

Calhoun County

Calhoun County School District

525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca

Kindergarten-12

5A

Three elementary schools, one kindergarten through eighth grade school, one middle school, one alternative school and one high school

361-552-9728

Calcoisd.org

DeWitt County

Cuero School District

960 E. Broadway St.

Prekindergarten-12

4A

One high school, one junior high, one intermediate, two elementary

361-275-1900

cueroisd.org

Yoakum School District

315 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum

Early childhood-12

4A

One high school, one junior high, one intermediate (grades third-fifth), and one primary school (grades first and second) and a primary annex (early childhood, prekindergarten and kindergarten). Also home of multi-district DeWitt-Lavaca Special Education Cooperative.

361-293-3162, yoakumisd.net

Yorktown School District

331 W. Main St.

Prekindergarten-12

2A

One high school, one junior high and one elementary school

361-564-2252

Nordheim School District

500 N. Broadway St.

Prekindergarten-12

1A

One school

361-938-5211, Nordheimisd.org

Meyersville School District

1897 Meyersville Road

Kindergarten-8

One school

361-275-3639, Meyersvilleisd.org

Westhoff School District

244 Lynch Ave.

Prekindergarten-8

One school

830-236-5519

westhoffisd.org

Goliad County

Goliad School District

161 N. Welch St.

Prekindergarten-12

3A

One elementary school, one intermediate school, one middle school, one high school

361-645-3259

goliadisd.org

Jackson County

Edna School District

1307 W. Gayle St., Edna

Prekindergarten-12

3A

Elementary, junior high, senior high campus

361-782-3573

ednaisd.org

Ganado School District

210 S. Sixth St., Ganado

Prekindergarten-12

2A

One campus

361-771-4200

ganadoisd.org

Industrial School District

167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt

Kindergarten-12

3A

Two elementary schools, one junior high and one high school

361-284-3226

industrialisd.org

Lavaca County

Shiner School District

505 Texas Ave., Shiner

2A

Prekindergarten-12

Elementary, junior high and high school

361-594-3121

shinerisd.net

Moulton School District

500 N. Pecan St., Moulton

1A

Prekindergarten-12

One high school, one elementary school

361-596-4609

moultonisd.net

Hallettsville School District

302 N. Bridge St., Hallettsville

3A

Prekindergarten-12

Elementary, junior high and high school

361-798-2242

hisdbrahmas.org

Vysehrad School District

595 County Road 182, Hallettsville

Prekindergarten-8

One school

361-798-4118

vysehrad.k12.tx.us

Ezzell School District

20500 Farm-to-Market Road 531, Ezzell

Pre-kindergarten-8

One school

361-798-4448

ezzellisd.org

Sweet Home School District

7508 Farm-to-Market Road 531, Sweet Home

Prekindergarten-8

One school

361-293-3221

Refugio County

Refugio School District

212 W. Vance St., Refugio

Prekindergarten-12

2A

One elementary school, one junior high school and one high school

361-526-5400

Refugioisd.net

Woodsboro School District

408 S. Kasten St., Woodsboro

Prekindergarten-12

1A

One elementary school and one combined junior-senior high school

361-543-4519

wisd.net

Austwell-Tivoli School District

207 Redfish St., Tivoli

Prekindergarten-12

1A

One elementary school and one combined junior-senior high school

361-286-3212

atisd.net

Wharton County

Wharton School District

2100 N. Fulton St., Wharton

Prekindergarten-12

4A

One high school, one junior high, two elementary schools, one alternative school

979-532-3612

whartonisd.net

El Campo School District

700 W. Norris St., El Campo

Prekindergarten-12

4A

One high school, one middle school, three elementary schools

979-543-6771

ecisd.org

