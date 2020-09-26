Neither Wes Kolle nor Manuel Alvarado had been born when Riverside Stadium opened.
But it would be hard to find anyone else who has spent more time at the ballpark.
“Just growing up watching the high schools play there, I always wanted to play in that stadium too,” said Alvarado, who was a member of Stroman’s 1985 state championship team and is the head baseball coach at Victoria West. “There’s just something about it. A bunch of teams have played there. You thought it was a privilege once you got on that field that you earned the right to be there.”
Kolle agreed.
“Playing at Riverside is so special,” agreed Kolle, who pitched at Victoria High and is the head baseball coach at Victoria East. “Just the nostalgia of it, it just has that old ballpark feel to it. The fans always turn out and it’s a big playoff-type atmosphere. It’s almost like a rite of passage as a ballplayer growing up in Victoria through Little League and finally getting to play at Riverside.”
The stadium was built in 1947 and has hosted minor league, semipro, college, high school, travel team and Little League games.
The current tenants include the Victoria Generals of the Texas Collegiate League, UHV, and Victoria East, Victoria West and St. Joseph high schools. In addition, the Victoria Armadillos of the independent South Coast Baseball League could be playing at the stadium in January.
UHV head baseball coach Terry Puhl played a majority of his major league career in the Astrodome with the Houston Astros.
Puhl compares Riverside Stadium to Wrigley Field in Chicago because of its history.
“I love the atmosphere of the ballpark,” he said. “When you think about the players that have come through Riverside, there are generations and generations of players who have come through there.”
Generals head coach Michael Oros sees the stadium as part of the selling point to get players to return to the summer league team.
“It’s hard to explain,” Oros said. “It’s got a little mystique to it. It’s got something that once people come here and see it, they’re drawn back. I’ve always said, ‘If you come once, you’ll come back.’ I’ve got to get you to come once because it’s kind of a hidden gem.”
The stadium had fallen into disrepair after the flood of 1998 and much of the restoration was done after the turn of the century by Friends of Victoria Baseball.
The city took over maintenance of the stadium in 2011.
Artificial turf was installed on the infield in 2015, and the field was resurfaced after Hurricane Harvey left it unplayable in 2017.
“Having turf is a little different, but it’s just a sign of the times,” Kolle said. “It doesn’t take away from the old-ballpark type feel.”
The turf infield has not only cut down on the number of games washed out by rain, but has also increased the number of postseason games played at the stadium.
“It’s still one of the best playing surfaces we play on,” Puhl said. “The feeling, the intimacy of the ballpark is really, really special. It’s something I hope Victoria can hold on to for many, many years.”
The Friends of Victoria Baseball installed a sign that greets fans as they enter the stadium along the first-base bleachers stating, “Welcome to Riverside Stadium. Home of Victoria Baseball Since 1947.”
Victoria baseball fans are likely to be reading the sign well into the future.
“Riverside Stadium draws people to come play in it,” Alvarado said. “It’s a stadium that has endured floods and hurricanes, and it still stood the test of time.”
