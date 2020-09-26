Honey perfume. Henry Fonda. Love and peace. Sheer bliss. Royal gold. White lightnin’. Sunsprite. And Joseph’s coat.
These are among more than 100 varieties of roses that have grown in the Memorial Rose Garden during its decades in Riverside Park. The fragrance of one variety inspires inquiries from visitors, said Jacqueline Yates, community appearance supervisor with the city's environmental services department.
“Scent-wise, the perfume delight, a purple-pink, almost fuchsia rose, has a strong, sweet citrusy smell,” Yates said in the past. “There are tons of roses that color, but you can put your nose to it and pick it out because it smells like no other.”
Established in 1979, the rose garden is one of seven public rose gardens in Texas and one of 100 in the nation. More than 1,000 rose bushes, including shrub, hybrid tea, floribunda, grandiflora and climbing types, fill 46 planting beds. The gravel paths and beds wind around an octagonal white wooden gazebo with built-in benches on one side of the garden. On the other, the flower beds curve around a large ornamental water fountain. Benches and white wooden arbors and trellises dot the almost 1-acre garden. And a tall, black iron fence surrounds it.
Many local photo albums are filled with engagement, wedding, prom and quinceañera photographs taken in the rose garden. The gazebo has served as an ideal place to exchange wedding vows for many Crossroads residents over the years.
The garden and gazebo can be reserved through the parks and recreation office and decorated for small gatherings, such as intimate weddings, for $10 an hour. Guests can bring tables, chairs and refreshments.
Roses “keep you guessing,” Yates said. Their leaves can be a healthy green one day and brown the next. And the gardeners have to determine whether the problem is water, insects, fungus or some combination of those factors. The bushes thrive in the spring; the heat and humidity of the Texas summer take a bit of a toll on them; and then the cooler temperatures of October, November and December provide them with “a second spring.”
“Roses have taught us a lot about gardening in general because they are very particular and there is always something new to discover,” Yates said.
Advocate reporter Morgan Theophil contributed to this report.
