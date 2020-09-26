After more than a century of brewing beer, Spoetzl Brewery still shares its Bavarian roots with fans of Shiner beer around the U.S.
The local legend is famous for brewing Shiner Bock beer, a type of dark larger with German hops according to Shiner's online beer profiles, and expanding its operation located in the city of Shiner to support an increase in sales and a popular brewery tour.
This attraction is one of the most popular in Lavaca County. The tour is currently unavailable, but before the pandemic, it included two draft beers of whatever style beer was available at that time.
The location also has a gift shop for fans of one of the Lone Star State's most famous brews with everything from T-Shirts to signs— and of course, a selection of beers that can be purchased on the Shiner online store.
Shiner is also famous for brewing many mainstay beers, like its bock, and seasonal selections. Seasonal selections include Sea Salt & Lime, Oktoberfest and Becker Vineyards wine barrel blonde ale. Bock, Light Blonde, Ruby Redbird, Weisse 'N' Easy, Black Lager, Premium and Wicked Juicy IPA all year, according to Shiner's website.
Another claim to fame for Shiner Beer is its consistent history in the city of Shiner.
According to the Census Bureau, the city's population is just over 2,000 but has supported a business that has been brewing since 1909.
The beer is still brewed in the same location and has been since its inception. Additions were made in 2015 to accommodate increases in demand and provide infrastructure for tours.
Shiner Beer has also shown its Texas roots and pride as a Texas owned business, unlike other similar beers. The beer company is owned by Gambrinus in San Antonio, which also owns Trumer Brewery in Berkeley, Calf., according to the parent company's website.
Like the brewery tours, Shiner Beer is also planning to interact with fans through events this fall.
The Great Austin to Shiner Pedal is set for Oct. 3 and is co-sponsored by Shiner Beer. Registration for the bike ride is available for varying prices at shinergasp.com/registration.php.
Shiner Beer is hosting the Shiner Beer Run Nov. 21 with different footrace lengths around town including a 5K and half marathon. More information and registry can be found at www.shinerbeerrun.com.
