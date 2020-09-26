AUSTWELL – Since she was little, Laura Bonneau knew she wanted to dedicate her life to wildlife conservation.
"I wanted to be a zookeeper, a veterinarian, a teacher and then I went to school to be a wildlife biologist," she said.
In her last semester at Texas A&M University, Bonneau took a class in environmental interpretation and realized she wanted to interact with people and share her knowledge.
"We have biologists out in the field doing amazing work, but the public doesn't get to see that," she said. "I wanted to be the translator between the biologist and the public so they recognize the work that is being done here and the need for conservation."
Bonneau is now the visitor services manager at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, where she has worked for several years.
She teaches visitors about the wildlife that live at the refuge and greets more than 100 visitors each week.
"The best time of the day to come is actually in the morning or later in the evening," Bonneau said.
The refuge was established in 1937 and annually attracts nature enthusiasts from all over the world.
"A lot of people come to see the birds," Bonneau said. "We have spotted more than 400 bird species in the refuge."
Most famously, the refuge is home to endangered whooping cranes come winter.
The iconic birds make a 2,400 mile flight to the refuge during the fall from breeding grounds in central Canada and can be seen in the area until spring.
The main unit of the refuge sits behind Matagorda Island, a piece of a long chain of barrier islands that extend down the Texas coastline. Surrounded by several shallow bays, strong winds push bay waters onto the mainland, which shifts from salt to brackish and freshwater marsh.
Other than bird-watching, the refuge offers six trails where visitors can encounter other animals such as alligators, ducks, javelinas, bobcats and deer. There are also great fishing spots.
"Getting the kids outdoors and off of the screens is good because they can see what we have out here and be aware of how to protect the environment," Bonneau said.
She said visitors need at least two hours to take in the refuge and are encouraged to bring their own food.
Anyone who travels to the refuge should dress comfortably, wear sunscreen and bring lots of insect repellent, she said. Cellphone service is also spotty.
Bonneau describes the refuge as "truly wild," and said she enjoys seeing people make a connection with nature.
"It sounds corny, but my favorite thing to do is to share the wonder of nature," she said.
Reporter Kali Venable contributed to this story.
