PORT LAVACA — On Port Lavaca’s Main Street, Texas Traditions Grill & Bakery restaurant is nestled on a street corner.
Customers are welcomed with a rustic “Welcome friends” sign and the soft melodies of country music over the speakers. Victor Franek and his family opened the restaurant for 10 years ago.
“We wanted to have something that would be different in Port Lavaca,” he said.
The restaurant features Texas favorites such as chicken fried steak, chicken fried chicken, chicken and dumplings and burgers. They also serve fresh-baked pies and other bakery items, including cheesecakes from the Cheesecake Factory, Franek said.
The restaurant remains open in light of the pandemic for dine in and take out options.
Franek has been in the food service industry for a few years now. He owned a restaurant in Houston before making the move to Port Lavaca. There, he works with his son, his wife and his daughter-in-law.
“We love serving the public,” he said.
Texas Traditions Grill & Bakery doesn’t rely on advertising to get a lot of its business. The only advertising anyone can see for the restaurant is a billboard in Point Comfort, Franek said.
Franek prides himself on owning a family-orientated business, which is one of the reasons he closes the store Sundays.
“We just thrive in making customers happy,” he said.
Paul Perez and Irene Carrera hadn’t been to Texas Traditions Grill & Bakery in quite some time, but decided to go back for the friendly customer service and the food.
“They are really nice people,” Carrera, of Port Lavaca, said about the staff at Texas Traditions.
Her favorite is the fried mushrooms, she said.
While Carrera enjoys the mushrooms, Perez said he is a fan of the chicken fried steak — one of the more popular food items on the menu.
The prices are a bit steep, Perez said, but the atmosphere and hospitality keeps him coming back for more at the Texas Traditions Grill & Bakery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.