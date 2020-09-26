Riverside Golf Course is on the rebound.
Since the city took over management of the course in 2017, the team at Riverside has been hard at work making improvements.
"It's been definitely a process getting the course to where it is now, but I feel like it's finally getting to a point where the golf course is looking good," said Riverside head golf pro Rolando Hernandez. "They've done a great job of building this course up and making it a place where people want to play.
The 18-hole, 6,579-yard, par-72 course is a relaxing atmosphere but also provides challenges for skilled golfers.
"Overall its a short to medium golf course, but we do have a few holes that are long and play into the wind so there is some challenges," Hernandez said. "It can be tough if you can't keep it in the fairways and are in the trees all day long. But it's a very playable course and that's what we want. We want it to play fair and be on the easier side for players."
Along with the 18-hole course, Riverside also features a 5-hole practice course, chipping and putting green and driving range.
"Having a practice area where people can go out and not feel rushed or have people behind them helps a lot of new players," Hernandez said. "It gives people a chance to get out and work on their game and learn the game so they can grow and be comfortable moving to the full golf course."
Riverside first opened in the 1950's and is Victoria's only public golf course.
One thing people mention when playing the course is the amount of wildlife in the area.
"The setting, the overall park setting, is tough to beat. It's quiet it's enjoyable, a good way to be outside and it's just peaceful," Hernandez said. "And of course, everyone always brings up the amount of deer they see around the course."
Riverside isn't the only option available in Victoria.
Victoria Country Club and The Club at Colony Creek also are options for those around the area.
Victoria Country Club hosts the Victoria Open each year, an All Pro Tour event. The course is an 18-hole, 6,870 yard, par 72 course.
The Club at Colony Creek is an 18-hole, 6,413 yard, par 72 course.
The Club at Colony Creek and the Victoria Country Club have hosted the high school District 30-5A golf tournament. The University of Houston-Victoria also hosts a golf tournament at both courses every year.
