Victoria County
Southern Swing Volleyball Club
Club volleyball
K-12
Rising Stars program, leagues, camps, private lessons, open gyms offered
361-210-6876 ssvball@yahoo.com
YMCA of Victoria
Various sports offered
1806 N. Nimitz, Victoria
Fall soccer (October), co-ed fall volleyball (October), winter basketball (January), spring soccer (April), co-ed spring volleyball (April), co-ed flag football (April), spring cheerleading (March), summer t-ball/coach pitch(June), summer basketball(April)
361-575-0511, contact Ethan Carrasco: ecarracsco@ymcavictoria.org
Victoria Youth Soccer Organization
Youth soccer ages 3-18
Fall and spring leagues
361-574-8976, contact Michelle King: vysoadmin@gmail.com
Victoria Southeast Little League, Victoria Northeast Little League, Victoria Northwest Little League, Victoria Southwest Little League
Youth baseball and softball, divisions: T-ball (4-5-year-olds), coach pitch (6-7), senior minor (8-10), majors (11-12), juniors (13-14), seniors (15-16)
Registration begins in January
Southeast Little League:
Ryan Barnett, 361-571-7759
Northeast Little League:
Leslie Gonzales, 361-571-2534
Southwest Little League:
Thomas Svetlik, 361-550-1659
Northwest Little League:
Mark Kurtz, 214-728-9601
American Karate Institute
3208 Sam Houston Drive, Ste. C 361-575-2467
Martial arts offered to various age groups
Victoria Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
1901 N Main St.
361-648-1280
The Holy Grail Jiu-Jitsu
5803 N John Stockbauer Ste. G, 361-412-9099
Zhonghua Wushu School of Kung Fu
104 Circle St. Ste D, 361-655-2816
Victoria Karate Academy
4002 N. Main 361-676-0275
Integrity Defensive Arts
1103 E. Sabine St, 361-676-7004
Victoria Tennis Association
Singles, doubles and mixed doubles offered to various age groups, play day mixer held in April (and other dates)
Dewayne Merriman 309-634-1268 Chris Scroggs 361-550-6139
Crossroads Kings and Queens
Youth Basketball
Shemikah Barnes 361-218-9141
Straight Arrow Archery Learning Center
Archery for all age groups
60 Storehouse Drive, Victoria
361-571-6694
Aransas County
Rockport-Fulton Little League
Youth baseball and softball
Rockport-Fulton Youth Football League
Divisions: freshman (ages 5-6) sophomore (7-8) junior (9-10) senior (11-12)
Bee County
Bee Youth Soccer Organization
Includes shirt, shorts, and socks
For more information, email kaydsw@yahoo.com or call Kay at 361-319-0055 or Shawn at 361-362-9763.
Beeville Little League
Youth baseball
Visit Facebook page for more information
Calhoun County
Calhoun County Little League
Youth baseball and softball
Calhoun Youth Football
Youth Football
Visit Facebook page for more information
DeWitt County
Cuero Little League
Youth baseball and softball
Registration begins in January
Jennifer Janssen, president
Jackson County
Edna Little League
Youth baseball and softball
Lavaca County
Hallettsville Little League
Youth baseball and softball
Shiner Little League
Youth baseball and softball
Divisions: T-ball, coach pitch, minor and major
Registration ends in January
Refugio County
Refugio Little League
Youth baseball and softball
Visit Facebook page for more information
Wharton County
El Campo Little League
