Victoria County

Southern Swing Volleyball Club

Club volleyball

K-12

Rising Stars program, leagues, camps, private lessons, open gyms offered

361-210-6876 ssvball@yahoo.com

southernswing-volleyball.com

YMCA of Victoria

Various sports offered

1806 N. Nimitz, Victoria

Fall soccer (October), co-ed fall volleyball (October), winter basketball (January), spring soccer (April), co-ed spring volleyball (April), co-ed flag football (April), spring cheerleading (March), summer t-ball/coach pitch(June), summer basketball(April)

361-575-0511, contact Ethan Carrasco: ecarracsco@ymcavictoria.org

ymcavictoria.org

Victoria Youth Soccer Organization

Youth soccer ages 3-18

Fall and spring leagues

361-574-8976, contact Michelle King: vysoadmin@gmail.com

vyso.org

Victoria Southeast Little League, Victoria Northeast Little League, Victoria Northwest Little League, Victoria Southwest Little League

Youth baseball and softball, divisions: T-ball (4-5-year-olds), coach pitch (6-7), senior minor (8-10), majors (11-12), juniors (13-14), seniors (15-16)

Registration begins in January

Southeast Little League:

Ryan Barnett, 361-571-7759

tshq.bluesombrero.com/victoriasell

Northeast Little League:

Leslie Gonzales, 361-571-2534

Southwest Little League:

Thomas Svetlik, 361-550-1659

tshq.bluesombrero.com/victoriaswll

Northwest Little League:

Mark Kurtz, 214-728-9601

tshq.bluesombrero.com/vnwll

American Karate Institute

3208 Sam Houston Drive, Ste. C 361-575-2467

Martial arts offered to various age groups

Victoria Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

1901 N Main St.

361-648-1280

The Holy Grail Jiu-Jitsu

5803 N John Stockbauer Ste. G, 361-412-9099

Zhonghua Wushu School of Kung Fu

104 Circle St. Ste D, 361-655-2816

Victoria Karate Academy

4002 N. Main 361-676-0275

Integrity Defensive Arts

1103 E. Sabine St, 361-676-7004

Victoria Tennis Association

Singles, doubles and mixed doubles offered to various age groups, play day mixer held in April (and other dates)

Dewayne Merriman 309-634-1268 Chris Scroggs 361-550-6139

Crossroads Kings and Queens

Youth Basketball

Shemikah Barnes 361-218-9141

Straight Arrow Archery Learning Center

Archery for all age groups

60 Storehouse Drive, Victoria

361-571-6694

Aransas County

Rockport-Fulton Little League

Youth baseball and softball

rpftll.org

info@rpftll.org

Rockport-Fulton Youth Football League

Divisions: freshman (ages 5-6) sophomore (7-8) junior (9-10) senior (11-12)

rfyfl@yahoo.com

Bee County

Bee Youth Soccer Organization

Includes shirt, shorts, and socks

For more information, email kaydsw@yahoo.com or call Kay at 361-319-0055 or Shawn at 361-362-9763.

Beeville Little League

Youth baseball

Visit Facebook page for more information

Calhoun County

Calhoun County Little League

Youth baseball and softball

www.leaguelineup.com/calhoun_baseball

Calhoun Youth Football

Youth Football

Visit Facebook page for more information

DeWitt County

Cuero Little League

Youth baseball and softball

Registration begins in January

cuerolittleleague@yahoo.com

Jennifer Janssen, president

cuerolittleleague.com

Jackson County

Edna Little League

Youth baseball and softball

ednalittleleague.org/

Lavaca County

Hallettsville Little League

Youth baseball and softball

facebook.com/hvillelittleleague

Shiner Little League

Youth baseball and softball

Divisions: T-ball, coach pitch, minor and major

Registration ends in January

facebook.com/shinerlittleleaguetx

Refugio County

Refugio Little League

Youth baseball and softball

Visit Facebook page for more information

Wharton County

El Campo Little League

elcampolittleleague.com

operations@elcampolittleleague.com

