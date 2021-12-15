By all metrics, the third Downtown Victoria Art Walk is set to be a win-win-win.
The event not only aims to provide local artists a platform to share and sell their works in the community, but it also hopes to give the city’s burgeoning downtown a boost in foot traffic while giving residents a fun-filled afternoon sure to stimulate imaginations.
“The art world in Victoria is transforming,” said Claire Santellana, art walk curator.
The third Downtown Victoria Art Walk, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, was moved to 1-6 p.m. Jan. 22 because weather forecasters are calling for rain in Saturday.
The event will be at about 20 businesses throughout the city’s downtown.
The Art Walk is a collaboration between the Victoria Main Street Program, Victoria Art League, Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau and Crossroads Art House, an art-resources business owned by Santellana. Those organizations have found their interests can be furthered together under the banner of the Art Walk.
Come Jan. 22, participating businesses will each showcase art from a one of many featured artists. Many will offer free food and drink, and others, such as Fossati’s Delicatessen, will open their doors for expanded hours.
Some of the businesses will leave their art up just for the day. Others plan to feature the art for about a month or longer.
“The businesses work hard, too,” she said.
With 500 visitors at the first event and 1,500 at the second, the third event is expected to drive a good deal of foot traffic into the city’s downtown.
A city-provided street trolley will be available, providing a fun and free way to get between locations. The trolley, Santellana said, is a “super fun” way of exploring an “adorable” underappreciated downtown with lots to do and lots to see. Also available will be a robotic arm that can draw pictures. The arm will be provided by Victoria’s Innovation Collective.
And the artists themselves, she said, should also benefit from the Art Walk. That’s essential to the future of a healthy art community in Victoria.
“A lot of artists told me they sold out” through the event, Santellana said.
Each participating business will provide contact information to prospective art customers. After that, it’s between the customer and the artist to strike a deal.
While some featured artists are in it simply for the exposure, others may be willing to part with their work for a price.
When Victoria and Crossroads residents buy art, they enrich their own lives and help fund local artists, an often overlooked but essential part of any community.
Santellana, a Victoria native and artist, said her hometown is beginning to realize the value of art and the importance of paying for it.
Artists, like any other professionals, have bills to pay and families to feed. They also have classes to attend and skills to develop, which in turn make them better at what they do.
“You wouldn’t ask a plumber to come to your house to fix your plumbing for free.
After all, the work they do, she said, has real value and enriches communities and the lives of residents.
“It exposes my children to different points of view and cultures,” she said. “Art can help you come outside your world.”
