The 52nd annual Miss Victoria Pageant is at 6p.m. Saturday at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” said Debbie Bennett Green, one of the directors of the pageant. “I’ve learned that so many young ladies learn life lessons through the pageant.”
Twenty-one young ladies will compete for Little Miss Victoria, Young Miss Victoria, Junior Miss Victoria and Miss Victoria.
The pageant focuses on three areas — the private interview, formal wear and the final question.
The private interview, which is worth 40% of their score, is broken down into the ability to answer questions, the report card and the contestant bio sheet. The formal wear competition, which also is worth 40%, is divided into the prepared speech about the contestant’s Be Kind Project, modeling and the formal dress. Lastly, the final question, which is worth 20%, is all about the contestant’s ability to answer the question.
Green said the emphasis on public speaking and answering questions helps the young ladies later during the interview process when they are looking for jobs.
“Public speaking is so important in life, and so many people are too shy, and some people can’t do it because anxiety gets them,” Green said. “But you keep practicing and practicing, and you get better, and the contestants are a step ahead when they are competing for a job. They have already overcome their fears and learned the techniques of public speaking.”
Community service is another emphasis of the pageant. The Be Kind Project was added to the pageant a few years ago as a way for all the contestants, not just the winners, to declare a platform and contribute to the community. Each contestant selects a service project for the pageant.
Ella McDonald, 9, a student at Industrial West Elementary School, is competing for the Young Miss Victoria title.
Ella said that she initially decided to compete in the pageant because she wanted to win the crown and build her confidence.
“When I’m older in school, I’m going to have to do speeches, so I thought the pageant would help with that,” Ella said. “I’ve learned to talk out loud in front of random people that I don’t know.”
Ella’s Be Kind Project is to work with the homeless and hungry population at Christ’s Kitchen.
“Feeding the homeless has made me appreciate what I have and made me realize that others are not so lucky,” Ella said.
Ella’s mother Pamela McDonald said she has noticed the pageant has helped her daughter open up more, grow and mature.
“She used to be so shy, and now she has so much confidence in everything she does,” McDonald said.
Julianne Horner, 13, a student at Goliad Middle School, is competing for the Junior Miss Victoria title. Her mother entered her in her first pageant, the Crossroads Most Beautiful Baby Pageant, in 2011 when she was 3. In 2012, she won Little Miss Victoria, and in 2018, she secured the crown to become Young Miss Victoria.
“Now I’m running for Junior Miss Victoria, and I hope to get all four titles (including Miss Victoria) one day,” Julianne said.
Julianne said the pageant has definitely helped her build her confidence, especially when it comes to delivering oral reports in school. She also has met many young ladies throughout her years of competing, and those relationships have the potential to blossom into life-long friendships, she continued.
Julianne’s favorite part of the competition is the private interview.
“The interview is my time to let the judges know who I am, to let my personality shine,” Julianne said.
For her Be Kind Project, Julianne founded the Big Sister Project to be a positive role model for those who are younger than she, including her two little sisters, Adalynne and Emaleigh.
“I always had someone to look up to, and now that I’m older, I want to be a positive role model,” Julianne said. “Mainly, I want to help build their confidence so they can do anything they want to.”
Julianne’s mother Britney Horn said she doesn't know who her daughter would be without the pageant experiences. She continued that her daughter has become a confident, intelligent and kind-hearted young lady.
“She has public speaking skills and she didn’t get them from me. She has the skills to interview well and talk to strangers. And she’s making a difference in her community,” Horn said. “She’s mentoring a lot of girls and it’s great to see her leading others by example. It amazes me.”
Those crowned as the pageant queens will serve as ambassadors in the community, and devote their time to community service and parades, among other activities, Green said.
“We’ve produced a lot of great leaders from these pageants, and we’re very proud of that,” Green said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.