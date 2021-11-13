A magical Christmas experience awaits all who are interested in making memories that will last a lifetime. The 9th Annual Christmas in Downtown will transform Cuero’s charming, historic town center into a bastion of holiday merriment from 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 10 and noon to 10 p.m. Dec. 11.
“We will transform downtown into a lighted, traditional, vintage Christmas that inspires family memories,” said Sandra Osman, director of Cuero Main Street. “They can Christmas shop, take many holiday photos together and relive an annual Christmas tradition.”
Children will pull on ice-skates to glide around the “ice” rink; they will sweep the “ice” at Street Stones Mobile Curling; they will slip down the Snowzilla Jr. slide; they will cruise through the Toboggan Tunnel; they will spin around the carousel and they will scramble up and down the rock-climbing wall. A petting zoo, Kiddie Wheel and Tubs of Fun, a carnival-style ride, also will keep them thoroughly entertained.
On Dec. 10, live reindeer, with sleigh in tow, will swoop in for family photographs. The Rusty Steins will perform from 8 to 10 p.m., among other local talents.
On Dec. 11, families will take horse-drawn carriage rides for cozy tours of the sparkly Christmas surroundings, and DJ Tony in the Mix will spin Christmas tunes, in addition to other entertainers.
A 30-foot Christmas tree will anchor downtown Cuero against the backdrop of festively decorated storefronts. Ladies will stroll through the bustling streets for some late-night shopping at stores including Classy B’s, Cuero Pecan House, Be. Boutique, A Special Stitch, Friends on Main, Ryan’s on Main, The Spinning Top, Primrose Cottage Boutique, Inspire Boutique, Wagner’s Hardware and Gifts, and La Femme Boutique.
“With the decorated storefronts, this is a shopping experience in the downtown area that you just don't get in big cities,” said Angie Cuellar, executive director of the Cuero Chamber of Commerce.
Museums including the Cuero Heritage Museum, which will offer children’s activities, the Pharmacy and Medical Museum, and the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum will be open to visitors as well.
About 25 artisan vendors will sell their holiday gifts and decorations under the pavilion while food vendors including Curbside Cajun Eatery, Atwell’s Elotes & SpudZz, Moonside Macaron, Ragley Concessions, J&R Pizza and the Texan will serve up their flavorful fare.
This year, the Texas Downtown Association awarded the 2019 Christmas in Downtown Cuero “Best Promotional-Traditional” event.
“Downtown will be all lit up, which makes it like a vintage downtown Christmas experience along with the horse-drawn carriage rides,” Cuellar said. “People can make it a weekend and go see Christmas in the Park, and enjoy that as well.”
