Don’t miss the opportunity to see “A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking” at the Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
The Theatre Victoria play, written by John Ford Noonan with music by Loudon Wainwright III, will be on stage Nov. 14-17 and replaces “Over the River and Through the Wood,” which met with casting challenges.
The “comedy with heart” is about a relationship that develops between two starkly different women, said Michael Teer, executive director of Theatre Victoria who directs the play. Hannah Mae Bindler is a loosey-goosey, brash Texan who moves to an antiseptic East Coast neighborhood, where she abruptly throws herself into the life of uptight and orderly Maude Minks.
The play is interesting because it shares the women’s perspectives on marriage and life, but the script is written by a man, Teer said.
“This is great for a women’s night out with besties,” Teer said. “And guys will be able to appreciate how their actions affect the women they love. It’s not a guy-bashing show. It’s good for both sexes.”
Noonan leaves the ages of the two women, the only two characters in the play, up to the interpretation of the directors. Teer cast an older and a younger woman for his version. However, various other incarnations have featured the characters as either both old or both young.
Mary K. Rabe, of Cuero, will play Maude, and Emma Rose, of Refugio, will portray Hannah. The audience learns that both women are struggling in their marriages, though the problems they are experiencing with their husbands are dissimilar. One husband is controlling while the other needs his freedom. And the women deal with their challenges in different ways.
“This play is one that Teer had in mind for a while, and it works perfectly because the two ladies can pull off the show,” said Loria Rose, the new marketing and advertising representative for the theater. “They do a great job. Both shine and do well together on stage.”
Teer’s favorite line in the play is delivered by Hannah when she complains that men think doing one good thing can make up for every wrong.
“This was written in the ‘70s, and it still applies today,” he said. “Guys screw up and think they can go make dinner or buy flowers to make up for everything.”
The play is not a rolling-on-the-floor farce, but it is a comedy, and it is not in the realm of drama, though it has serious moments, Teer said. Watching the dynamic friendship grow through trials and tribulations on stage makes the play endearing.
“We hope people will get out and support local arts,” Teer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.