Schroeder Hall will celebrate American independence a little late this year because of the pandemic. On Thursday, the historic hall will host an outdoor concert with headliner Aaron Watson. The evening also will include a fireworks display.
“We’re hoping that people will come out and enjoy the music, and see that we’re open. It’s a belated July 4 celebration of independence and freedom. It’s been such a trial this year, and we still wanted to be able to celebrate that,” said Christine Krause, owner of the hall.
The fireworks originally were scheduled for July 4, but the hall had to close because of the pandemic. The Krauses kept the contract and postponed the event until Nov. 6 because the date was near Veterans Day.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the kitchen will be open all night. Music kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with Landon Bullard and the Mostly Sober followed by Mason Lively at 8:30 p.m. The fireworks display will take off about 10 p.m., and Aaron Watson will take the stage at 10:30 p.m. The hall will remain open until 2 a.m., as usual.
“We had Aaron scheduled for earlier this year but had to reschedule (because of the pandemic),” Krause said. “Aaron Watson is very popular in our area. We have him come once a year to Schroeder Hall.”
Watson’s latest album, “Red Bandana,” which was released in 2019, features 20 songs written by Watson. The tracks and musical moods hit on every era of his life, according to the 41-year-old musician’s website.
“‘Red Bandana’ not only reacquainted fans with an artist serious about song craft and sonic diversity, it also marks a career milestone for Watson,” according to the website. “Twenty years after he released his debut album, 1999’s ‘Singer/Songwriter,’ he’s found an imaginative way to commemorate his two-decade journey.”
The 10-minute fireworks display will be set to patriotic music and orchestrated by ProFX, Inc., the same company that puts on the display for Bootfest. The show will feature more than 1,800 shots layered on top of each other at distances ranging between 175 and 350 feet.
“It’s called a close proximity show like the shows we put on for the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers,” said Joe Walker, owner of ProFX, Inc. “It’s very dynamic, moving and dancing with the music track. The fireworks go with the mood of the music and change throughout the entire show.”
Walker said his shows are not like the “ooh ahh shows.” He described those shows as way off in the distance with fireworks that are sent up every three or four seconds.
“Our fireworks will be constantly painting a panoramic picture in the sky in front of people sitting directly across the street for a close-up and personal show,” Walker said.
Walker said the pyrotechnic journey at Schroeder Hall will be, “rah-rah American.”
“If you haven’t seen one of our shows, you’re in for a treat. I know the folks at Schroeder Hall are looking forward to it, and we are too,” Walker said. “We’ve all been locked up because of the pandemic so everybody is ready to cut loose. I really look forward to treating those folks, so they feel good about themselves and their country again. I thank the folks at Schroeder Hall for putting this on.”
Tickets are $45 each at schroederhall.com.
“We hope everyone enjoys the music. Watson puts on a great concert,” Krause said. “We want to have a big crowd because we know the fireworks are going to be amazing.”
