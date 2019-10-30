The Victoria Fine Arts Association is headed to Aero Crafters on Wednesday night for an evening of Name that Tune.
Guests will be able to test their musical knowledge with a variety of tunes pre-selected by the nonprofit, ranging from the ’60s to present day, said Kate Garcia, president of the Victoria Fine Arts Association.
“We’re going to split it into decades so that everybody has a fair chance of getting some of the songs right,” she said. “We aren’t going to only play the songs over the speaker, but we are actually going to have one of our board members play the songs on his electric guitar.”
Board member David Faskas will be playing live snip-its during the trivia benefit, which will take place under the outdoor stage in the back of Aero Crafters from 6 to 9 p.m. if weather permits, Garcia said. Should rain or cold weather arise, the festivities could be moved inside.
Aero Crafters will be serving up a custom specialty drink for the evening, and a portion of proceeds from the drink, as well as food sales, will go toward the nonprofit. There is no cover fee to participate, though the association will welcome donations, Garcia said.
Established in 1946, the Victoria Fire Arts Association funds educational fine arts experiences and provides scholarships and financial aid to students pursuing an education in music, performing and visual art, and writing.
“We try to find ways to plug in where the fine arts community has needs, whether that be scholarships or donating funds for children to enjoy and experience music in a museum setting or supporting another nonprofit,” Garcia said. “It is all about supporting as much of the needs of the community as we can.”
