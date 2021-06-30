If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a dozen times. Shop local. Support local businesses. Spend your money in our community.
These are things I wholeheartedly believe. But, lets face it, sometimes you just need to get out of town. You need a break from the everyday stresses that come with adulting. The endless cycle of work, housework and yardwork. We all need a little reset occasionally.
This, of course, is why Jeb and I love traveling so much. We can get away, turn off our phones, and really recharge our inner batteries. We are so inundated with information every moment we are awake that turning off all the noise is really, well, necessary.
Normally, we head to Colorado to get away but recently we decided to head to Arizona. A couple of Jeb’s Air Force buddies planned a reunion of sorts, so off we went to the desert smack in the middle of a heat wave. I know what you are thinking — “But it’s a dry heat.”
Let me just say that when it is 110 degrees at 11 p.m., it doesn’t matter. I have never sweated so much while doing so little in my entire life. The only way to cool off was to sit in the pool and, even then, you had to make sure to cover your entire body with SPF 50 because the sun was only about a foot away from your skin. At least that’s how it felt.
Heat aside, Arizona is really a beautiful place. We stayed in Tucson and got to visit the set where “Tombstone” was filmed, an airplane graveyard where they have “mothball” planes, and Pima Air and Space Museum.
If you don’t already know, and, who doesn’t, mothballing planes is when they store airplanes that are no longer in service but aren’t quite ready to be buried for good. My husband loves aviation and watching him as he marveled at some of the planes we saw was a real treat for me.
Honestly, the whole weekend was a treat. Four grown men with families who haven’t seen each other since they were young, single airmen in their 20s was quite a sight.
Because Jeb grew up in California, I rarely have the opportunity to meet people from his past. These guys were basically his Air Force family and, when they all got together, it was as if no time had passed.
I’ve heard stories about these guys for years now and to watch them together was like gaining a glimpse into the past. Actually, everyone was wonderful, and I cannot wait to bring the gang to Victoria for our next reunion.
That being said, I would really have liked to hear the stories they saved for when the wives were not around.
