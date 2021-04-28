As I sit writing this column, I realize this will be the last one of my 30s. By the time I figure out what to write about next, I will officially be 40. I know, I know. “Forty is nothing.” I have been told this by everyone in my life and I don’t disagree. It’s just a weird thing to say out loud. I remember when my parents turned 40. Big parties with lots of black balloons that said, “Over the Hill.” In most ways, I certainly don’t’ feel like I’m about to climb over any hills. I mean, I still get carded at H-E-B when I by wine.
I mean, yes, in some ways my age makes itself very apparent. Weird parts of my body seem to hurt for no reason; I can throw my back out walking up a flight of stairs; and I found a gray eyebrow the other day. Jeb and I were talking the other day about how neither of us really likes to drive at night as much because our night vision “isn’t what it used to be.” Overall, though, 40 isn’t nearly as scary as I thought it would be. I freaked out when I turned 30. Literally. There were tears, self-doubt and a substantial amount of alcohol.
A lot has changed for me in the past decade. I won’t go over all the gory details, but I’m certainly not where I thought I would be, and I can honestly say, that is a good thing. I’ve grown up more than I realized I needed to in the last few years. I found my love, my person and life decided to throw us some major curve balls. Our ride off into the sunset turned into a hurricane, a pandemic, a 30-year freeze, and an exceptionally challenging teenager (to name a few). We had very little time to figure out how to be married and how to be partners. But, we did it and we are stronger today than we would have been otherwise. We took our lemons and made them into Chiltons, and I am damn proud of us.
But, enough about me. There is a new boutique downtown that I want y'all to check out. Our current leader in downtown renovation, Torin Bales, recently finished a gorgeous reno on 505 E. Juan Linn. Much to my delight, an adorable boutique called HarCo at Home has moved in. We found it the other day driving home (it’s directly behind our house) and had to stop in. Jeb will tell you the building looks amazing and the shop could not be more precious. They have fun items for women and children from clothes to accessories to home décor. They will be having their grand opening event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and I do believe the word “mimosas” was used when it was described to us a few weeks ago. I strongly encourage everyone to get out this Saturday and visit HarCo at Home. These small, local brick-and-mortar businesses need and deserve our love.
And, with that I shall bid adieu to my 30s. Thank you to everyone who has read my column over the last 6 (ish) years. I truly hope you stick with me as I step into my 40s. It may not always be as graceful as I’d like, but it is sure to be an adventure.
