Quarantine happens, right? And sometimes, it happens twice. That was the Lacey house a few weeks ago. Yep, for the second time Jeb and I were stuck at home for two weeks. Not that I am complaining. I honestly enjoy working from home and am always happy to spend a little extra time with my hubby. It did, however, put a slight damper on Thanksgiving, but I’d say we made the best of it.
The plan was to spend the day at my parent’s house eating and drinking until it was nap time. This is basically what I have done every Thanksgiving my entire life. But, because of the circumstances, we all decided it was best if Jeb and I stayed home.
Yes, we were voted off the island. I tease because I know my parents felt bad about it, but in all honesty, it was probably time we learned to cook a turkey considering we will both be 40 next year.
So, after a small 14-pound mix-up on Wednesday afternoon and a second trip to H-E-B Wednesday night, we ended up with a 5-pound turkey breast and a packet of premixed brine.
All in all, it turned out really well. Jeb smoked it on the Treager most of the day, and, after a lot of YouTube videos and, “Hey Google, how do you carve a turkey?” we finally sat down to eat.
Thankfully, my parents did make us to-go side dishes. Shout out to Steve and Cathy for saving the day. All I had to do was sit outside with the dogs and drink wine.
The upside to being quarantined over Thanksgiving weekend was that it gave me plenty of time to get my Christmas decorations up. I don’t know about ya’ll, but this involves unpacking about eight to 10 plastic tubs and one to two days of labor.
Jeb has dubbed me “crazy nutcracker lady” because I’ve been collecting them since I was age 7 and have well over 100. Some years, I don’t put them all out, but since this year has been such a dumpster fire, I decided to go all out. The result is somewhere between Santa’s workshop and Santa’s trash bin that he put out by the curb, which I pillaged for all the random things that didn’t make the cut. It’s a hodgepodge, to say the least, but I was very open and honest with Jeb that I would never be the kind of woman whose Christmas decorations all matched and were tastefully understated.
Of course, one of my cats has already peed on my new tree-skirt and my Dollar Store Christmas plates have started to turn a curious shade of brownish-white, but that is just life at ghetto mansion. #happyholidays
(0) comments
