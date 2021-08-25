Y’all, the Laceys will soon be going on vacation. All of us. Not the cats, obviously, but all four dogs are hittin’ the road. Have I mentioned we own a small zoo?
So, last summer Jeb and I decided that we wanted to be able to travel with all of our dogs. We knew the Camry wasn’t going to cut it, so we decided we needed an SUV. Cut to August 2021 and I find myself driving a Land Rover Discovery to work. Her name is Charlie, and she is the biggest vehicle I am willing to drive that can also double as a tank. I am willing to admit, she is pretty cool. Charlie can drive over, under and straight through just about anything. She is made to go off-road, and while I don’t necessarily need that for my 30-second drive to work every day, it will be handy in the Rocky Mountains.
I will admit that I was hesitant to buy a newish car because we live in the Ghetto Mansion, and it was built before garages were a thing. Apparently, the original owners didn’t want to build a horse house (you might call it a “carriage house”) either, so our vehicles just sit in the driveway baking in the Texas sun all day, every day. Mr. FGG is a car guy and so keeping our cars outdoors creates a fair amount of stress for him — and in turn me. I suppose the only bright side is that when the cars get dirty, I get to actually see him clean something.
But, when he is too busy, we call AJ’s Detailing. They are a local car detailing business on Main Street, right off Airline Road. I recently met the owner, Tony, when Jeb took his car in, and he was a super chill guy who was patient enough to answer all my questions since I have no idea what detailing a car entails, and I have a new baby that will need a little clean-up when we get back from vacation. After talking with him, I know Charlie will be in good hands and come out looking like a million bucks.
Until then, however, the chaos of getting ready to leave town shall commence. I have a to-do list a mile long and not enough hours in the day. As someone who did not grow up with social media, trying to manage multiple accounts, link them all together and grow them at the same time is a lot of work. Don’t get me wrong, if we can get even a few people to think about supporting a local business, it is totally worth it. That being said, between work, prepping and trying to manage FGG, I’m going to need a vacation after my vacation.
