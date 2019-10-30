This past weekend, I was kidnapped by my husband. Seriously.
I woke up Sunday morning, drank a few cups of coffee, and asked Jeb what our plan was for the day. We had already invited my parents over that afternoon to watch the Texans beat the Raiders, so we had a few things that needed to be taken care of. His answer, and this is a direct quote, was “Let’s get dressed, run out to Target and then grab breakfast.”
Sounded like the perfect morning to me. So, about an hour later we got in the car and headed down the street, except instead of turning right (the path which leads to Target), we turned left. What the? Not only did a left turn not lead to Target, it also did not lead to breakfast. It took me about 30 seconds to realize where we were headed, at which point he admitted that he had in fact used Target as a decoy. My faith was shattered. I shall never trust that man again.
I exaggerate – a little. Using Target to lure me out of the house Sunday morning was super not cool. I eventually forgave him, but only because about 15 minutes later, I found myself standing in the middle of the most beautiful nursery. (Plant nursery, not baby nursery.) Apparently, my mother had sent him notice early that morning that West Farms Nursery was having a huge sale. It was the last day of their season before closing for winter, and they still had some amazing plants that needed new homes.
This was our first time going to West Farms, and I am telling you now, go ahead and put it in your calendar to visit in spring as soon as they open. They are located at 346 Winding way Drive, and everything out there is grown onsite, which allows them to offer their plants much cheaper than other places. The owners were more than happy to answer all of Jeb’s questions and even provided wagons for us to cart our goods around in.
Ultimately, I think we got around 15 new plants for about $25. I was actually pretty excited. I have been wanting an Angel’s trumpet for our backyard, and I finally got one. It was, of course, the only plant we bought that was not on sale, but I felt I was owed.
Lesson: When you trick a woman into going someplace not on the “list,” she will always make you buy the most expensive thing she can find.
