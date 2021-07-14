You know you are getting old when the thought of leaving your house past 6 p.m. is a hard pass. That is pretty much where I land most nights. I might agree to walk down to Moonshine, but I’m also home in time to make dinner and get to bed at a reasonable hour. What can I say, I like my sleep.
Now, if there is a special event or something happening, I will always get out and do my best to support our community, but I’m happiest when I’m at home with my husband and my dogs just watching TV and enjoying a nice glass of wine.
That being said, marriage is all about compromise, right? Sometimes your spouse wants to do something that isn’t really high on your own list, but you go along because it will make them happy. (And, so you can bank a favor that shall be collected at an undetermined time in the future.) Such was the case a few weeks ago when Jeb wanted to meet our friend, Bill, at Breezy’s to watch an MMA fight. Not exactly my thing, but I love my hubby, so we ordered a Lyft and off we went.
I had never been to Breezy’s before and was more than pleasantly surprised. Located out on U.S. 77, Breezy’s Sports Bar is more than just a bar. Inside is what you would expect. Lots of high-top tables and plenty of TVs to watch your favorite sporting event, but the outside area really sets it apart. They have a huge “backyard” with tons of seating, a separate bar and plenty of space for live performances. Breezy’s is locally-owned so that makes the whole experience even more fun. The owners were awesome, the drinks were well-made and the food was good, so I will definitely be adding it to my list of “places I’m willing to go after 6 p.m.”
And the best part, next time I want to drag my husband out to do something really girlie and he wants to stay home, all I have to do is remind him of fight night.
