Is anyone else just not in the mood for Christmas this year? I know I’m not supposed to say that out loud, especially as a mom, but it’s the truth. I haven’t put my tree up yet, and I’ve only bought two gifts. Normally, Christmas is my jam. I get my decorations up the weekend after Thanksgiving, and I have all my gifts purchased by early December. Nope. Not this year.
Maybe, it’s the warmer weather. Maybe, it’s the fact that work has been crazy busy, and I just haven’t had the time to worry about Christmas. Maybe, it’s just been a long year, and I’m ready for it to be 2020. Whatever the case may be, I know I can’t be the only one feeling this way.
On the bright side, the holidays are the perfect time to support our local businesses. Now, I know how tempting it is to simply order everything on Amazon from the comfort of your own bedroom, but just indulge me for a moment. The fact is we are all going to buy gifts over the next few weeks. I am aware that a few of you out there already have all your Christmas shopping complete, and I salute you. The rest of us will spend the next two weeks racking our brains and scrambling to get it all done. However, instead of filling your shopping cart online, maybe consider doing so in a few of our amazing local shops and boutiques. You need only open Facebook to know that nearly every day holds some sort of shopping event involving local businesses. These events range from holiday sales to “sip-and-shop” days combining my personal favorites, wine and shopping. Honestly, our local businesses put a lot of time and effort into making our shopping experience special and we should support them. It’s just that simple.
I will say this: This year will be our first Christmas all together as a family of three, and I know that two out of three of us are excited for that. The third recently informed me that it really isn’t very exciting because she has already been to all the places we will be celebrating on Christmas Day. I guess I didn’t realize that opening presents and getting lots of neat stuff is only exciting if it’s in an exotic new location each year. Teenager lesson learned.
Merry Christmas, everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.