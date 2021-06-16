More and more lately, I find myself sitting down to write and wondering whether I’m about to tell y'all something I’ve told you about before. I’ve been writing this column for a long time. Longer than I ever expected I would, and sometimes it’s hard to remember everything. I mean, I can barely remember what I had for lunch yesterday, so you can imagine trying to pull information from four or five years ago.
On top of that, some days I just don’t have much to write about. Maybe things around town have been quiet, maybe I’ve been really busy with work, maybe we have all been stuck at home for months during a pandemic — I mean, I can only write about day-drinking so many times.
Lately, however, I’m beginning to feel a different vibe around town. I’m beginning to think that perhaps, in some small way, this pandemic has been good for us. Please note I said “small.” People seem to be hungry for things to do. People want to get out of their houses, talk to strangers, hug theirs friends, and just generally start living their lives again.
Perfect example — the Downtown Art Walk a few weeks ago. Honestly, we were on the fence about going. After a long work week, sometimes you just don’t feel like getting dressed and leaving the house again, but man am I glad we did. I can’t remember the last time I saw that many people out and about on a Friday night, and I certainly have never seen that many people downtown when it wasn’t a music event. Victoria Main Street did a great job of making sure it was 90% walkable, and for the parts that weren’t, they had a trolley toting people around.
Well into the evening, people of all ages and walks-of-life were wandering from building to building, admiring the work of some local artists, and just generally enjoying life. We got to visit with old friends and make some new ones.
We were able to support our long-standing local businesses, like Fossati’s, as well as knew ones, like Santa Rita Market. If you haven’t been there yet, Santa Rita is a new boutique on Santa Rosa offering fun, eclectic Latin vibes that are sure to spice up our downtown.
Jeb fell in love with a hand-stitched pillow featuring a peacock, and I fell in love with their unique and quirky atmosphere.
The best way I can think to describe what an amazing and fun night it was is this — we left our house at 5:30 p.m. and didn’t get home until midnight. Don’t get me wrong, we paid for that the next day, but it was well worth it.
