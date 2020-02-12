I think that one of the unique things about Victoria is you can get lots of big city amenities, while still maintaining that small-town feel. As I’ve said before, I grew up here, and I’ve watched this city grow for almost 40 years. I know many people out there would argue that we haven’t grown enough, and I don’t necessarily disagree with those people. I believe our city needs to grow and expand in many ways, and I also believe we are on the verge of some pretty significant changes. Big things are coming for our little Texas town, and I can’t wait to watch.
That being said, there are still many elements of Victoria that are very “small town,” and I sincerely hope that never changes. Perfect example: my dentist. I have gone to the same dentist’s office since my very first tooth popped up. Though I can’t remember my first visit, I can remember many, many yearly visits to Dr. Richard Heard. To the best of my knowledge, no one ever truly enjoys going to the dentist, but I never recall being scared or nervous. Dr. Heard was big and loud and always funny. He and his staff always kept up with what was going on in my life, despite only seeing me once or twice a year. It wasn’t until I was much older that I came to appreciate the fact that they always kept an eye on their patients.
Flash forward 30-some-odd years, and I still go to the same office. Only now, it isn’t Richard Heard who checks my teeth, but his amazing daughter-in-law, Rachel. Same office, same last name, same friendly atmosphere. Rachel has carried on the traditions started by her father-in-law, and I count myself lucky to have her. I am not always the easiest patient. I have a tiny mouth and really big teeth that sometimes make her job a bit of a challenge. That being said, Rachel has never not gone above and beyond for me. I am lucky to call her “friend.” And when my teeth get me into real trouble and I need to upgrade to an oral surgeon, I hop on over to her husband’s office. Yes, Dr. Richard Heard III (Dr. Rick) is my periodontist.
Are you seeing the pattern yet? But seriously, this is what I love about Victoria. As our city grows, many things will change. It is inevitable that businesses will come and go. However, if you can have something like your dentist be consistent for 30-plus years, that is pretty cool.
That is something unique and special and truly small-town Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.