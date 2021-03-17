I guess I should begin by letting everyone know that Nico is doing great. He is learning his commands and has gained more than 10 pounds. He loves chasing his ball, wrestling with his big sister, Krista, and chewing up our remotes. He is smart, athletic, lovable and follows me everywhere I go. He even had his first social engagement at Greek’s 205 the other evening and did a phenomenal job. He instinctively knew to sit next to Mom and only stand up when someone approached her. He is shaping up to be a pretty impressive Maligator.
Now, I know that Texas is officially back open for business, and I will keep my opinions to myself; however, anyone who has read this column knows that my goal isn’t politics, it is supporting our community. It has been a rough two years, am I right? First COVID-19, then Snowvid — and hurricane season is just around the corner. But this week is spring break, and I think we should all get outside and take advantage of what looks to be a beautiful weekend.
There are two events happening this Saturday that are tailor-made for family fun and safe social distancing. Up first is the 2021 Kiwanis Riverside Ride and KIDZFest.
The Ride starts at 8 a.m. in DeLeon Plaza and consists of five “rides” ranging from 6 miles to 60 miles. Now, I will tell you, I did this once when it was 40 miles, and I literally thought I was going to die. I was an unexperienced rider on a Wal-Mart bike with no actual concept of how long 40 miles on a bicycle was. It was one of those “my eyes were bigger than my stomach” scenarios, and I was just thankful I survived. I’m being a little dramatic, of course, but it was one of the least informed decisions I have ever made.
This year, however, KIDZFest has been added and that is probably more my speed. This part of the event, also in DeLeon Plaza, will have food, entertainment and events for children 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Also, on Saturday and just down the street, is the Artisan Market on Main. Located at Main and Santa Rosa, behind the Coffee Box, this event offers booths featuring local artisans, craft items and downtown shops. There will be live music, art demos and the Show-N-Shine with classic cars. This will be the first Artisan Market of 2021 and will start at 9 a.m.
As you know by now, Jeb and I are lucky to be within walking distance of both these events. That is one of our favorite things about living downtown. The only thing we enjoy more than spending a Saturday morning walking the pups around these fun, local events is walking to Moonshine in the evening for a nice, cold adult beverage.
