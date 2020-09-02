Mayfair Coover was named for her mother but takes after her grandmother, Bess Greathouse. Like Greathouse, Coover is an artist.
Greathouse was an impressionistic oil painter who was the first president of the Corpus Christi Art Museum, which is now the Art Museum of South Texas.
“I can remember going over there (to the museum) as a wee child,” Coover said. “I grew up with a grandmother painting.”
Coover designs vibrant 36-inch-by-36-inch Texas history-themed scarves constructed of high-quality cotton and silk, and she paints portraits in oil wash. She earned degrees from the University of Texas at Austin in art history and finance and lived in Italy off and on throughout the 1980s.
“This was a great influence on me. My background in art history was certainly critical to my understanding and interest in Italian art,” she said.
Coover has designed restaurants, including Shady Grove in Austin, and she has owned a landscaping company in Houston. She started painting seriously in the 1990s. One day while riding on the train, she was bored and decided to do a portrait of someone.
“It was something I knew how to do even though I did not have the training,” she said. “You can teach yourself how to draw. It takes hand and eye coordination. The nuance is something that distinguishes a draftsman from an artist.”
Coover said she prefers the oil wash technique, which looks like watercolor, because she can add and subtract from the work.
“I appreciate all the different techniques, but this is what works for me,” she said. “I like to do things quickly. I appreciate the other techniques, but I don’t want to stand around and wait for the paint to dry. It dries immediately, and you get the intensity of color. You can’t beat the pigments of oil painting.”
Coover said Americans are indoctrinated by photography while Europeans have the centuries-old tradition of having family portraits painted. Historically, portraits were painted with a model sitting in front of the painter, so the expressions were straight-faced because no one could hold a smile for such a long time, she said. Now, artists work from photographs, so the subjects are often smiling and looking more natural because that is how they want to be remembered.
“I take many photos from every angle because I study facial structure,” Coover said. “Then you pick a pose and work from one photo. It’s a lot of information. They might as well be sitting there.”
Coover said she has encountered reluctance among some people to have portraits painted because of a lack of historical knowledge about the importance of portraits. As a result, she also started pursuing history, which she has always found interesting, and began designing scarves.
Coover is a stickler for getting the historical facts correct, which is reflected in her scarf designs. She has designed scarves that depict the first battle, the Battle of Gonzales, and the last battle, the Battle of San Jacinto, of the Texas Revolution. She has seven color versions of the Battle of San Jacinto and four color versions of the Battle of Gonzales.
“I’m really concerned that most people don’t know anything and believe anything you tell them,” she said. “Even in college at UT, I got a degree in art history so I took many history classes. I would stand up and say, ‘What is your source for that?’ They are big fat liars, and I wouldn’t send my kid to college if you gave it to me. It’s nothing but an indoctrination machine.”
Coover said history is about the color.
“You can memorize anything, but it’s the documented story surrounding it,” she said. “I only read scholarly work. I’m not interested in somebody’s idea of what happened.”
One of Coover’s favorite books is Kathryn Stoner O’Connor’s “Presidio La Bahia.” O’Connor includes footnotes in the margins for the readers, which Coover appreciates.
Coover is in the process of designing her next scarf, which focuses on the history of Texas ranching. All of her scarves are available at Texashistorystyle.com and a couple of them are for sale at Peaches and Tortilla, a boutique in Victoria.
Coover moved from San Antonio to Victoria in February because it is central to the surrounding cities to which she constantly travels. She also enjoys the historic aspects of the small city.
“I love that I can go to the post office and pass all the markers about DeLeon,” she said. “It means something to me.”
