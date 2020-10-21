Bill Bauer, 74, is an artist and art teacher from Sterling City, a town with fewer than 1,000 residents.
“Where I came from, they didn’t know what art was. There was not art in school,” Bauer said. “I found that looking around, I saw things different, call it talent or whatever.”
So when he got to Texas Tech University, he decided to major in liberal arts with a few art classes, which were not encouraging.
“I had no experience, and the people in these classes had been in art one, two, three and four, and maybe more with private lessons,” he said. “
Although he did not receive encouragement, he decided he wanted to do art anyway. He switched his focus to advertising art for one year because he liked design. However, he figured out quickly that the field would require him to live in a big city.
Bauer ultimately decided to major in secondary art education. He wanted to provide the training and encouragement that he did not receive when he expressed an interest in art in college. Also, he wanted to live in a small town, and being an art teacher was conducive to that.
“I wasn’t a big city kind of guy, so I changed to art education,” he said. “I was pretty put out and thought teaching is good. I’ll do it right. I’ll teach them something.”
Bauer became excited about pottery when he took a two-week workshop about two years after graduating from college. Before that, watercolors had been his medium of choice.
“I was developing in watercolors and all of a sudden I shifted gears. It shows what a teacher can do. Steve Reynolds, the instructor, made it so much fun,” he said. “He was fun and funny and gave good demos. My friend was excited, too, and we were just making pottery all the time.”
He went back for another workshop the next year and made about 80 pots.
Bauer moved to Victoria and taught art at Victoria High School, later Memorial High School, for 34 years. He split duties teaching Art 1 classes with other art instructors and taught the advanced pottery classes. He retired in 2003.
After he retired, he became involved with the Victoria Art League. When the members learned about his experience with making pottery, they asked him to start a pottery program. He transformed a storeroom into the pottery room, and grew the program from one kiln and one pottery wheel to four kilns and five pottery wheels.
“I’ve loved to have lots of people donate stuff over the years,” he said.
Now, he teaches six three-hour pottery sessions twice a year at the Victoria Art League.
He teaches the four basic hand-built pottery methods: slab, pinch pot, coil and dugout. In his advanced classes, he teaches students to use the pottery wheel and raku, a method that uses a special glaze for a faster firing method. As a teacher, he enjoys unloading the kiln and seeing the students’ results.
“Each method has its own advantages,” he said. “ I like that you can create practically anything from a lump of clay. You can turn it into anything.”
Currently, Bauer likes to make wine coolers, scalloped bowls and personality mugs. Furthermore, his favorite method is creating pottery made from three different colors of clay for a marbleized look. He also puts Scriptures or religious sayings, such as “Jesus is the Reason,” on most of his work these days.
Bauer’s goal when he retired was to begin working in watercolors again as well as other media, in addition to his pottery. He began taking the classes offered by the Victoria Art League. He has taken classes in watercolors, oils, acrylics, pastels, scratchboard and stained glass. He took oil painting from well-known artists Dalhart Windberg and Mark Keathley, who both taught for the art league at one time.
“Different mediums do different things. You do things in acrylics that you don’t do in oils and in oils that you don’t do in watercolors,” he said.
When painting, Bauer prefers landscapes as his subject matter, but he has painted portraits, too. He looks around for inspiration and paints in an impressionistic way.
“I’ve been very pleased in each medium I’ve done,” he said. “I taught in school, so I knew the basics, but it’s a different thing to sit down for hours and actually finish something like you want it, and that’s what these classes have done for me.”
Bauer is married to Susan Bauer and they have three children. In addition to his art, Bauer has enjoyed traveling and working around his five and a half acres during his retirement.
“To me, it’s (creating art) something people should enjoy doing, and try to improve upon and try new things,” he said.
