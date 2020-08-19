Barbara Sparkman, 71, of Rockport, is making her mark on the art world with abstract landscape paintings.
Sparkman, born in South Bend, Ind., moved to Houston in the eighth grade and later attended the University of Texas at Austin. She met and married her husband, Robert Sparkman, and moved to Victoria where he worked for Union Carbide before starting his own company. The couple, who have been married for 50 years, have three children.
Sparkman started working in traditional watercolors and later progressed to abstract watercolors. She also worked with oil and, occasionally, acrylics. For the last 10 years, she has been working in watercolors and oil paint with cold wax medium.
“You can do layers and layers and layers of paint, some translucent and some thick, which gives you the benefit of being able to scratch down to other layers and do different textures,” Sparkman said.
Sparkman pulls sticks, lettuce cutters and other tools across the wet paint to make textural marks in a process called mark making.
“You can make unusual textures and the outcome is abstract landscapes,” she said. “Now, I’m into the geological history of landscapes. I scrape back down to get textures you might get in nature. It’s been an interesting journey of different phases of my career.”
Sparkman said one does not necessarily look at her work at first and see landscapes but rather features that reference landscapes.
“It makes you feel you’ve been there before, but you don’t know why,” she said.
Karol Stewart, director of development and membership relations for the Rockport Center for the Arts, got to know Sparkman and her work while preparing for an art tour in Rockport, which was canceled because of COVID-19. Subsequently, they worked together on the secondary plan, the Rockport Studio Tour Live posted on YouTube. She called Sparkman’s process for creating art “intuitive and emotional.”
“I’ve gotten to know her process and how it evolves. She works with the medium and the landscape appears through the process. She starts a painting and sets it aside and comes back to work on it again. It evolves over time; it doesn’t just magically appear. She coaxes the image out on the canvas, and you can see this wonderful landscape develop before your eyes,” Stewart said. “She uses the colors of the Texas landscape that help evoke the images.”
Sparkman’s need to process the emotions of isolation during COVID-19 is something that also resonates with a lot of people, Stewart said.
Some paintings are “sheer painterly explorations of emotions and things that come out,” Sparkman said.
“It’s always interesting to see what happens,” she continued.
Sparkman realized her talent for art during a junior high art class when her work was selected as the best in the class.
“The light bulb went off. I took four years of art in high school and started as an art major at UT,” she said.
Sparkman said she probably would not have majored in art had it not been for the encouragement of her high school art teacher. And in college, teachers such as famous Texas watercolorist, Michael Frary, and oil painter, Dan Sutherland, inspired her.
Sparkman did not finish her degree the first time around and returned to earn her bachelor’s in fine arts from the University of Texas later in life. She spent three years commuting from Victoria to Austin to finish up the one year she was lacking.
Sparkman worked on her art “on and off, but mostly on,” throughout her life. She had a studio at the Victoria airport for 20 years and a studio in the carriage house at her son’s house. Now, she has a studio in her home in Rockport.
She has donated her talents to help the community throughout her career, as well. For example, she gave six large watercolors to the Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion.
“Art makes you feel expressive and has a healing quality to it,” she said.
Sparkman’s art also hangs in other offices around town, and Crossroads residents collect her work, she said. She has shown her work at the Nave Museum and the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art.
Sparkman has found inspiration in the mountains and cliffs at Ghost Ranch in New Mexico where she went yearly for 20 years to paint with a group of other artists. Now, Sparkman finds inspiration in the salt water, the marshlands and the sunsets that surround her in Rockport.
“There is plenty of nature surrounding me that I draw inspiration from,” she said.
“I think it’s great in Victoria that there are so many really, really fine artists. I can enjoy their work and be friends with them and just get encouragement by sharing art. It’s a really nice part of Victoria and Rockport that people are so willing to share their creativity,” she said. “It has just benefited me, and I hope I have benefited other people. My goal is to keep painting and get my work into galleries in other towns. I’m working toward a solid body of work to start applying to galleries.”
