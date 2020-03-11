For 50 years, Ray Benson, lead singer for Asleep at the Wheel, has been crooning songs in his smooth, deep voice that make folks happy.
“San Antonio Rose” and “Miles and Miles of Texas,” which the band has certainly seen during its time, are old standards that always sound fresh when performed by the Austin music scene staple.
The band will perform Saturday at Schroeder Hall. Doors open at 8 p.m.
General admission tickets, $25 each, are still available. “Chair at a table” and “chair on the dance floor” tickets are already sold out.
“This is a particular show we’ve been wanting to have in the hall for a while,” said Carlos Orosco Jr., general manager of Schroeder Hall. “It’s not a show you get to see in a dance hall that often. They generally perform more in theater settings. We want to send a big invitation to everyone to come join us.”
Asleep at the Wheel helped launch the Cosmic Cowboy scene in Austin and appeared on the first episode of Austin City Limits. The band has earned 10 Grammy Awards. Alumni of the band include more than 100 musicians who have gone on to work with the likes of Bob Dylan, George Strait and Merle Haggard.
Over the course of the year, a series of events and releases are planned to mark the band’s half-century milestone, and Schroeder Hall is just one of them. In March and the first of April, band fans can still catch a show in College Station, Richardson or New Braunfels. After that, the band heads primarily to the Northern states and the United Kingdom followed by more appearances back home – but not until September.
Members of the band’s original lineup – Lucky Oceans, Leroy Preston, Chris O’Connell, Floyd Domino and Benson – will soon announce a series of fall 2020 reunion shows in Austin, Nashville and San Francisco.
“It’s been an amazing journey, and I’m extremely proud to be celebrating 50 years of Asleep at the Wheel,” Benson said in a news release. “Through all the highs and lows, to still be standing and doing better than ever gives me a great sense of pride. To all the folks who have played with and/or worked for the band, and given their time and talents, I can’t thank y’all enough. And to the fans who keep us going, thank you. We wouldn’t have made it 50 years without ya. We’re hoping to see everyone who has made 50 years of AATW possible during our golden anniversary year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.